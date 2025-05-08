MLB writer's trade proposal for Nolan Arenado shouldn't excite Cardinal fans

The trade rumors surrounding eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado slowed once he reported to Spring Training with the St. Louis Cardinals. After an offseason rife with rumors, reports, and near trades, the Cardinals and Arenado were able to put the trade speculation behind them and start the season off on the right foot.

However, a difficult start to the year for the 17-19 Cardinals has brought these trade ideas back to the surface.

Arenado is owed $64 million over the next three years, as the Colorado Rockies are still footing $10 million of his deal. He also has a no-trade clause attached to his contract, and it's been reported that Arenado has a small list of teams he would be willing to play for should a trade be struck. Arenado's relatively high price tag, his age, and his contractual restrictions would make a trade difficult. Figuring out a return for the transitory Cardinals adds another wrinkle to the equation.

However, a trade involving Nolan Arenado this year could still be in the works. With several teams still looking for corner infielders, particularly the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox (who just had their own first baseman go down with an injury), and Philadelphia Phillies, the bidding for a future Hall of Famer could get intense.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic proposes a trade that would send St. Louis Cardinals' third baseman Nolan Arenado to the Detroit Tigers for a pair of prospects.

While the Detroit Tigers haven't been on Arenado's rumored trade list, it would be difficult for him to decline a trade to the Tigers, the current American League record leader at 22-13. The Tigers boast one of the best rotations in the league, and it is led by AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. Seven of the Tigers' nine regulars have OPS's greater than .800. Center fielder (yes, you read that correctly) Javier Baez has found his stroke once again, and Spencer Torkelson appears to be making good on his former status as a top prospect.

Detroit's bullpen also ranks third in reliever ERA, so they're a pretty well-rounded team. It would be difficult for Arenado to say no to a young team on the rise. He could also re-join former teammate Jack Flaherty.

Bowden lists right-handed pitcher Josh Randall and third baseman Carson Rucker as prospects whom the Cardinals would get in return. Similar to Nolan in the image above, I, too, did a spit take when I saw this return.

Randall, 22, was drafted in the third round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of the University of San Diego. He boasts a decent fastball-slider combo with a plus sinker that sits in the mid-90s. His low three-quarter arm angle is a unique delivery as well. Randall is the Tiger's seventeenth-best prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Randall has yet to pitch beyond low-A despite being a college prospect who was drafted last year. His strikeout rate has jumped to 22..8% this year through 21.1 innings and five starts, but he's also given up two home runs, and he has a 5.06 ERA.

Rucker is still a raw prospect at the age of 20. The shortstop/third baseman was drafted out of high school in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He is most known for his pull power from the right side, but he's also battled several injuries since being drafted, including labrum surgery last summer.

Carson Rucker has been healthy to start the year so far, but he's slashing just .165/.200/.209 on the year. If all the Cardinals can get for Nolan Arenado is Josh Randall and Carson Rucker, prepare to be disappointed.

The Tigers have five players in MLB Pipeline's top-100 list, and St. Louis could target one of these or other high-end prospects in their system. Right-handed pitcher Troy Melton, Detroit's #10 prospect, is currently pitching well in Double-A. A one-for-one swap seems feasible. John Mozeliak could even pry right-handed starter Casey Mize from the Tigers if he gets crafty.

A trade involving Nolan Arenado this year feels inevitable. If this proposed trade by Jim Bowden goes down, Cardinal fans should be disappointed.