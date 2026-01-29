MLB Network experts' All-Time Cardinals rotations are an utterly absurd mismatch

On Tuesday, MLB Network’s Matt Vasgersian and Harold Reynolds listed their all-time “Franchise Favorites” lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals. Now, these lineups are not actually their all-time Cardinals lineups, but rather their favorite Cardinals players. Names such as George Hendrick, Matt Holliday, and Tim McCarver found their way into Vasgersian’s lineup, while Reynolds listed Joe Torre, Terry Pendleton, and Tommy Herr in his lineup.

Later on that day, both announcers listed their Cardinals “Franchise Favorites” starting rotation. Let’s just say one rotation in a playoff series has a solid talent advantage over the other.

Reynolds’ starting rotation outclasses Vasgersian’s starting rotation.

Here are both analysts’ starting rotations for their favorite Cardinals pitchers:

Here is who Matt and Harold want on the mound as their Cardinals “Franchise Favorites” pitchers! https://t.co/sAsW7Bw3hm pic.twitter.com/G5nGjHBW1x — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 28, 2026

Reynolds’ starting rotation is an all-right-handed four-man rotation made of Cardinals legends, headlined by the greatest pitcher in franchise history, Bob Gibson. After that is the 1934 National League MVP and Gashouse Gang legend Jay Hanna “Dizzy” Dean. Curiously, Reynolds listed Adam Wainwright, one of only three pitchers with 200 wins with the Cardinals, behind Bob Forsch. While I might have listed Wainwright over Forsch, Reynolds has a stellar rotation for his “Franchise Favorites.”

On the other side, Vasgersian brought out a lineup that featured three right-handers and one southpaw in Joe Magrane.

Magrane is an interesting choice, but during his tenure with the Cardinals from 1987 to 1990 and 1992 to 1993, he produced some solid seasons in St. Louis. Not only did he have a 9-7 pitching record for a Cardinals team that went to the World Series in 1987, but Magrane won the ERA title the next season with a 2.18 ERA.

Vasgersian lists two major pieces of the successful 1980s St. Louis Cardinals teams with Danny Cox and Joaquín Andújar. Cox was a solid pitcher for the Cardinals who was a member of the 1985 and 1987 National League pennant teams. He is best known for being the winning pitcher in Game 7 against the San Francisco Giants in the 1987 NLCS. Andújar, acquired from Houston in 1981, was a two-time All-Star for the Cardinals, won 20 games in 1984, and was the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the 1982 World Series.

Vasgersian’s decision to include the late Darryl Kile appears motivated by Kile’s 2000 All-Star season and his 41 wins for the Cardinals before his untimely passing in 2002, reflecting both his statistical impact and sentimental value.