MLB insider makes bold (but probably correct) prediction for Cardinals' offseason

The 2025 Winter Meetings have come and gone for the St. Louis Cardinals, and despite all of the trade rumors leading up to the event, the Cardinals did not move any of their prized assets down in Orlando.

Almost every team in baseball has significant interest in their 2025 All-Star, Brendan Donovan, and the state of the reliever market lends itself to a JoJo Romero trade. Veterans like Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado are heavily rumored to be on the move, and teams are also calling on left-handed bats Alec Burleson, Lars Nootbaar, and Nolan Gorman. So what gives?

Some may fear that means the Cardinals are sitting on their hands or are rethinking their plans, but rest assured, the Cardinals are still expected to make multiple trades in the coming weeks.

"I do believe that by the end of the calendar year, [there will be] at least one, maybe two trades involving the St. Louis Cardinals." - @jonmorosi



Busy offseason coming in St. Louis?

MLB insiders expect the Cardinals to make multiple trades before the end of the year.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network was asked about the Cardinals' plans coming out of the Winter Meetings, and he was quick to highlight how, although they did not make any trades this past week, they appeared to be very active in the lobbies and are primed to make multiple trades in the near future.

Morosi highlighted a number of storylines that have emerged regarding the Cardinals' best trade assets, including the continued love around the league for Brendan Donovan and how contenders like the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, and Houston Astros, among many others, want to acquire him this offseason.

He also made note of the increased interest in Willson Contreras around the league, as the teams who were pursuing Pete Alonso may now pivot to Contreras instead. The New York Mets make a ton of sense and have rumored interest, and a new report today indicated that the Boston Red Sox are pursuing Contreras now as well. Contreras does have a no-trade clause and has made it clear he will not leave St. Louis unless it is the ideal situation for him and his family.

Chaim Bloom has made it very clear to anyone following the team that he was to be aggressive this offseason in the Cardinals' rebuilding efforts, so I fully expect more names to be on the move soon. He already maximized their return for Sonny Gray earlier this offseason, so more deals should be on the horizon soon.