MLB insider expects Cardinals to be the most active team at MLB GM Meetings

Get ready, St. Louis Cardinals fans. Chaim Bloom's phone will be ringing nonstop this week at the MLB GM Meetings.

Bloom, who kicked off his first offseason as the Cardinals' president of baseball operations by painting a picture of what this rebuild will look like, has made it well known around the game that the Cardinals are open for business, with Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporting that Bloom as already touched based with 28 of the 29 rival clubs leading into the GM Meetings.

And according to national insiders, the Cardinals are expected to be the most active team in trade talks this week and throughout the remainder of this offseason

MLB insider names the Cardinals as the most active team at this year's GM Meetings

MLB Network insider Jon Morosi was asked which team could be the most active in trade talks at this week's GM Meetings, and was quick to point out the number of players the Cardinals have that other teams are calling on already.

This NL Central team could be active in the trade market at the GM Meetings this week, per @jonmorosi on #MLBNHotStove. pic.twitter.com/T5shj8VJVD — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 11, 2025

Teams that need starting pitching are going to be hot for Sonny Gray. Clubs that want a cost-controlled bat will be calling about Brendan Donovan, Alec Burleson, and Lars Nootbaar. Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado are expected to draw interest as well, and even someone like JoJo Romero could be targeted by teams looking to compete in 2026.

The Cardinals' eyes are on the future, and while this is not a full-scale rebuild, they could very well trade away three, four, or even more players this offseason in an effort to get back to true contention in the National League.

The Cardinals are also looking to add some starting pitching of their own this offseason, and so it wouldn't be shocking to see Bloom also go on the offensive in the trade market to find one of those arms with some control. While most of the Cardinals' deals will likely involve selling their own assets, the club does have some interesting redundancies on their active roster and among their prospects that could turn into acquiring an arm that can help them both now and in the future.

Bloom is going to get a lot of calls this week, and that will lay the groundwork for deals to happen throughout his first offseason leading the charge in St. Louis.