MLB All-Star Game starters announcement reveals concerning trend for Cardinals

Every summer, St. Louis Cardinals fans are invited to participate in All-Star game voting, having the opportunity to send their favorite players to the Summer Classic to represent the city among the game's brightest stars.

Major League Baseball just released the starting players for the 2025 All-Star Game, and unfortunately, no Cardinals made the starting nine for the National League

American League

Catcher: Cal Raleigh, Mariners (1st starter election) First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (4th starter election) Second base: Gleyber Torres, Tigers (1st starter election) Shortstop: Jacob Wilson, Athletics (1st starter election) Third base: José Ramírez, Guardians (4th starter election) Designated hitter: Ryan O’Hearn, Orioles (1st starter election) Outfield: Aaron Judge, Yankees (7th starter election) Outfield: Riley Greene, Tigers (1st starter election) Outfield Javier Báez, Tigers (3rd starter election)

National League

Catcher: Will Smith, Dodgers (1st starter election) First base: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers (5th starter election) Second base: Ketel Marte, D-backs (3rd starter election) Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, Mets (1st starter election) Third base: Manny Machado, Padres (4th starter election) Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers (5th starter election) Outfield: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves (5th starter election) Outfield: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs (1st starter election) Outfield: Kyle Tucker, Cubs (1st starter election)

ESPN will announce the pitchers and reserves on Sunday at 5 PM EST.

Now that the fans have selected the starters, each league has 23 spots to fill to reach 20 position players and 12 pitchers per side. It's a group effort between the player ballot and the Commissioner's Office. A change made in 2017 resulted in All-Star managers no longer having a say in selections, so there's no longer the potential for any perceived conflicts of interest.

Each team must have at least one player, which narrows the path for deserving players to make the team.

How have the Cardinals done recently?

2024 - Ryan Helsley, P

2023 - Nolan Arenado, 3B

2022 - Paul Goldschmidt, 1B; Nolan Arenado, 3B; Albert Pujols, DH; Ryan Helsley, P; Miles Mikolas, P

We know the Cardinals will have at least one player. Who are the most likely candidates for this year to make the team?

Sonny Gray (SP)

Why he should make the team: As of early July, Gray holds an excellent 8-3 win-loss record with a 3.51 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP over 93.2 innings pitched across 16 starts. His 101 strikeouts show his ability to miss bats, and his 9.70 K/9 rate is strong.

Why he might not make the team: His competition. While his numbers are good, he is 17th in ERA, 13th in strikeouts, and 12th in K/9. Keeping in mind the rule that every team must be represented, there are some great pitchers on teams like the Cardinals that do not have any standout players. Freddy Peralta with the Brewers and MacKenzie Gore with the Nationals could squeeze Gray out.

Brendan Donovan (2B/Utility)

Why he should make the team: Donovan is widely considered the top candidate for an All-Star nod from the Cardinals. He's transformed from a versatile utility player to a genuine star, putting up excellent hitting numbers. He has a .294/.366/.422 slash line with 6 HRs, 45 runs, and 31 RBIs.

Why he might not make the team: When putting together the roster, the tendency is usually to find the best players at each position. Even though he is playing mostly at second base, he may still be thought of as a utility player. It may not register that he is probably the best second baseman in the league right now.

Ryan Helsley (RP)

Why he should make the team: The Cardinals' lone representative last year is still considered one of the top relievers in the game. He has 16 saves this year, and if Donovan or Gray doesn’t get in, he could be our lone representative again this year.

Why he might not make the team: While 16 saves are good, he only ranks 7th in the National League. He has also blown 5 saves this year. He is not having as good a year as some of the elite relievers.

There will be one of these three making the team this year. It’s entirely possible there could be two. But not likely.