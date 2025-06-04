3 St. Louis Cardinals players who should be All-Stars

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will be held in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 15th. The game will be televised nationally by Fox.

Voting for the All-Star Game is officially open as of June 4th. Fans can vote online on Major League Baseball's official website.

The St. Louis Cardinals are off to a good start to the 2025 season, remaining in contention for both the National League Central crown and a Wild Card spot. There are several players who are responsible for this hot start. They should be recognized for their efforts by attending the 2025 All-Star Game.

Once a factory for producing All Stars, the Cardinals have failed to send more than the minimum required one representative these last two years. Hopefully, they can have multiple players represent the birds on the bat in Atlanta this year.

2B Brendan Donovan

Brendan Donovan has been the club's most valuable player this year, and he is very deserving of an All-Star nod.

Among qualified National League second basemen, Brendan Donovan ranks first in fWAR, first in wRC+, first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, first in slugging percentage, and fifth in Outs Above Average. He has been, hands down, the best second baseman in the National League.

The only thing going against Donovan is his lack of national recognition. He'll be going up against players in major cities like Nico Hoerner, Bryson Stott, and local Ozzie Albies. Hopefully, voters are able to see what through their favoritism and personal bias to elect the best second baseman in the National League.

DH Ivan Herrera

Ivan Herrera was originally going to be the Cardinals' primary designated hitter, but an early-season leg injury set those plans back. Since his return, he's found himself at the designated hitter spot. Herrera has half as many plate appearances as most leading designated hitters like Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Schwarber, and Marcell Ozuna, but he's made the most of his plate appearances.

He is slashing .333/.421/.578 with six home runs and 25 runs batted in. Among designated hitters with at least 100 plate appearances, his batting average ranks first, his OBP ranks second, and his slugging percentage ranks third. His 177 wRC+ trails only Shohei Ohtani.

The NL DH spot is full of wonderful candidates, so it's not likely that Herrera gets in even if he does continue his torrid production. He is, however, quite worthy of a spot.

LHP Matthew Liberatore

Pitchers are a bit of a crapshoot when it comes to All-Star nods. A pitcher's attendance at the game depends on whether he wants the rest, if it lines up with one of his bullpen sessions, or if he truly just wants to represent his team. Several pitchers will opt not to play in the game, and a replacement must follow.

Matthew Liberatore could be the Cardinals' best chance at getting a pitcher at the All-Star Game this year.

He has a 3-4 record with a 3.08 ERA, 2.66 FIP, and only nine walks in 11 starts. He's struck out 56 batters in 64.1 innings. While Libby's most recent start against the Texas Rangers was a bit of a blow-up outing, he's still done an excellent job all year. Should pitchers ahead of him drop out, Libby may get the call to Atlanta in mid-July.