Mike Shildt's inspirational postseason presence makes Cardinal fans bitter

On Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Diego Padres put on a masterclass in fighting through adversity.

In the seventh inning, outfielder Jurickson Profar, who had robbed a home run earlier in the game, had baseballs thrown at him from the stands. Later in the game, while taunting the fans in the outfield, Fernando Tatis Jr. had trash, bottles, and other miscellaneous items tossed in his direction.

Actions like these by opposing fans can do one of two things for players: it could cause them to be worried and lose focus, or it could inspire them to beat their opponent.

The Padres chose the latter route.

San Diego ended up winning 10-2 in game two of the National League Division Series to tie it up before heading back home. Part of the team's inspiration came from their manager, Mike Shildt.

Shildt, most prominently known for his ability to motivate a clubhouse, did just that Sunday night. Following the incident with Profar, Shildt brought together his players on the field to give them reassurance during this game; he had his players' backs right away. Shildt was even seen jawing at the fans himself for disrespecting his player.

In his post-game interview, Shildt was once again inspirational in his language.

We know, both sides know, this is a competitive series. We're going to compete hard. They're going to compete hard. Things are going to happen. We can leave that on the field. But as far as anything happening in a stadium like that towards our players, that's just not acceptable. And I know we're about to go back to San Diego with a very, very loud, raucous, aggressive, hungry crowd that's going to be super excited and going to be getting after it. But I know also that we'll stay classy, San Diego.

St. Louis Cardinals fans have been envious of the Padres and their success under former manager Mike Shildt, and his showing during this year's postseason has made that wanting even greater. Since he left St. Louis, the Cardinals have made the postseason only one time, and they had their first season under .500 in 16 years in 2023.

While Mike Shildt is leading his San Diego Padres on a triumphant march in the playoffs, Oli Marmol and the St. Louis Cardinals are left at home starting their offseason early once again.