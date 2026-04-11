Masyn Winn removed from another game as Cardinals fans worry about his health

Masyn Winn has had multiple "hold your breath" moments regarding his health already this year, and the St. Louis Cardinals' Gold Glover was just removed from another game after being hit by a pitch.

Winn caught a sweeper from Connelly Early on his calf in the bottom of the third inning, but managed to stay in the game after clearly feeling the effects physically. Winn manned shortstop in a chaotic top of the fourth inning and did attempt to turn a double play, but he was replaced by Thomas Saggese when the Cardinals went out on the field for the top of the fifth.

A team offical later confirmed that Winn was removed due to a bruise on his left lower leg. It doesn't sound like the team believes it is anything more serious than that, so Winn should be able to return to the lineup soon.

The Cardinals removed Masyn Winn from Friday night's game after he was hit by a pitch

Winn was in a car accident following the Cardinals' first home stand of the year, but was thankfully okay following the scary crash. Winn did miss a few games after that, not because of something from the crash, but due to some hip tightness that he said he experienced from pushing too hard in the batting cage.

Winn has struggled a bit with various injuries already in his young career. He played much of the 2025 season with a meniscus tear and has battled nagging back injuries in 2024 and 2025 as well. Early in 2026, he's already dealt with that hip issue, and now it seems to be a calf issue, so hopefully Winn gets back on the field quickly and can put the injuries behind him.

Winn prides himself on playing every day and pushes through ailments in order to be on the field, but the Cardinals need to make sure they protect Winn from himself. He hasn't been productive at the plate for almost a year now, and I'm sure playing through all of these injuries has not helped his case.

Saggese figures to fill in the Winn for however long he is out. Manager Oliver Marmol seems to want to keep JJ Wetherholt playing at second base on a consistent basis, so it's unlikely we'll see him shift over if Winn has to miss any time.