Latest trade market development should be music to the Cardinals' ears

The hot stove is heating up around Major League Baseball, and the St. Louis Cardinals may be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the latest news coming out of the GM Meetings.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, numerous teams have told him that they are looking to add at least one everyday outfielder, meaning that clubs with any outfielders to offer on the trade market are well positioned to swing some deals. The Cardinals are certainly one of those clubs that have outfielders to offer.

Outfielders are in major need on the trade market at the Cardinals have plenty to offer

We've heard for a while now that the Cardinals are expected to be one of the most active teams in this offseason's trade market, and now this tidbit from Morosi adds extra heat to their stove that surely has many things cooking on it. While Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, and others are expected to draw interest around the league, this report adds even more credence to developing markets for Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, and even someone like Alec Burleson.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch recently reported on interest around the league regarding Donovan and Nootbaar, with the latter having two teams emerge prior to his surprise heel surgery. Donovan has been named one of the top trade candidates in baseball by multiple national outlets and is sure to carry good value on the market if the Cardinals wish to part ways with him.

Burleson's name has not come up as often as Donovan's and Nootbaar's, but he will likely draw interest from many clubs as well after his Silver Slugger season. Teams will surely call on Ivan Herrera as well, and could see him as an outfielder, and Jordan Walker will draw some kind of interest from other clubs.

For the Cardinals, the more they can drum up trade interest from other clubs, the better deals they can swing. When the demand is high and the supply is low, prices will go up, and luckily for the Cardinals, they hold a fair amount of that supply.