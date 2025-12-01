Join Cardinals All-Stars to raise money for local St. Louis veterans

Since joining the St. Louis Cardinals, Roberto Clemente Award nominee Brendan Donovan has had a passion for giving back to the community, especially by helping veterans. On Tuesday, December 16th, from 5-9 pm CT, Brendan Donovan, alongside myself and the rest of the Dealin' the Cards Podcast team and several guests, many of whom include sportswriting legends and Cardinals All-Stars, are teaming up to raise money for local veterans through the Kaufman Fund.

Per their website, The Kaufman Fund Helping Veterans aids Veterans with life's basic necessities through food, shelter, clothing, medical care, and more. They collaborate to assist Veterans in need through our own programs and other service organizations.

Just like last year, Missouri Sports Hall of Famer Bernie Miklasz will be hosting the event with us in person at 314 Sports Cards & Collectibles (9640 Olive Blvd.) or online on the Dealin' the Cards YouTube channel. There will be a variety of giveaways to be announced later, and any donor to the Kaufman Fund will be entered to win. There will also be special items reserved for fans who join us in person.

The full guest roster includes Katie Woo of the Athletic, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, former Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal, prospect experts Kareem Haq and Kyle Reis, and others who will be announced shortly once their appearances are confirmed.

We cannot wait for this event, which has become an annual tradition, and we're proud to team up with Brendan Donovan to support the charity of his choice.