John Mozeliak reveals the Cardinals are quietly shopping one of their veterans

On the same day that the St. Louis Cardinals revealed that two of their key veterans have asked to stay with the organization this offseason, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak revealed that one of their veterans has asked to look at trade options this offseason.

When talking to reporters at the GM Meetings down in San Antonio on Wednesday, Mozeliak said this about an unspecified veteran from the club.

"I have had an individual ask me to explore a few things, so we will try to do that," Mozeliak said. "But I suspect that that’s for between now and Winter Meetings. … I’d prefer to not name that [player] for leverage in terms of trying to do something with him [in a trade].”

Nolan Arenado seems to be the player who wants out of St. Louis

While Mozeliak could be referring to Miles Mikolas, the overwhelming perception from this quote is going to be that Nolan Arenado requested the Cardinals look at trade options, and I agree with that sentiment.

In all honesty, the thing that makes the most sense for both the Cardinals and Arenado is to go their separate ways this offseason. Moving Arenado and the majority of the money remaining on his deal would free up a significant amount of money for the club this offseason. Considering all of the uncertainty with TV revenue in 2025 and beyond, moving Arenado's money should shave off enough dollars, combined with the other money already coming off the books, to adjust the payroll to what ownership will want to see it at.

With Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray likely staying with the Cardinals in 2025, Arenado represents the club's clearest path toward freeing up money. But from a baseball operations standpoint as well, moving Arenado now to free up playing time for young players makes a ton of sense.

Brendan Donovan can easily slide at third base in 2025, but they also gave options like Nolan Gorman and Thomas Saggese as well. It also frees up the designated hitter spot more often for the Cardinals, which would be good for at-bats for Gorman, Contreras, Ivan Herrera, and Alec Burleson.

From Arenado's side of things, he's likely sick of losing. He was in Colorado before being traded to the Cardinals. He contemplated opting out of his contract with the Cardinals two offseasons ago but was convinced to stay because he believed the Cardinals would be winning. They have now missed the postseason two straight seasons and there is a good chance they miss October baseball again in 2025.

Arenado likely has his eyes on other contenders, namely the Los Angeles Dodgers, and if the Cardinals can facilitate a trade there, I am sure he will jump at that opportunity.

Mozeliak's quote about leverage here was interesting though, as it is a sign that the club doesn't want to get fleeced in a trade. If they move Arenado, they want something in return. Keep your eyes on this situation as it develops at the GM Meetings and throughout the offseason.