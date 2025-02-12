John Mozeliak provides disappointing update on Cardinals' Nolan Areando

Spring training has officially kicked off for the St. Louis Cardinals, and drama has already started.

Nolan Arenado has not arrived at camp yet, and he doesn't have to until full-squad workouts begin on Monday, February 17th. While normally fans wouldn't think twice about a player waiting until his official first day to arrive, Arenado's absence is magnified this year.

He's been embroiled in trade rumors since the end of the 2024 season. Initial reports listed five teams that he would waive his no-trade clause to join. In December, it was reported that the Cardinals and the Houston Astros had agreed to a deal that would send Arenado and some cash to Houston, but Arenado blocked the trade.

Since then, most of the rumors surrounding Nolan Arenado have been linking him to the Boston Red Sox. However, the most complicating factor in a deal that would send Nado to Beantown is free agent Alex Bregman. Bregman has yet to choose a team, and that has stalled the trade market for Nolan Arenado.

Reports indicate that Bregman is considering the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, and the Houston Astros. Once he signs, a deal for Arenado could happen relatively quickly.

John Mozeliak says that trading Nolan Arenado could still happen at any point during spring training.

St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak spoke to reporters at the club's spring training facility in Jupiter, Florida on Wednesday to provide as much clarity as he could on the Arenado situation. "We're still looking," said Mozeliak. "Could something happen next week? Possibly. Could this go into camp? Possibly."

It seems as though little progress has been made all offseason regarding the Nolan Arenado trade front. In early December, John Denton reported that there were six teams on Arenado's list. Now, John Mozeliak says that the list has virtually stayed the same.

That list includes at least the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and San Diego Padres. The other two teams still remain a mystery, but it's reasonable to assume that Arenado would accept a trade back home to either the Los Angeles Angels or Los Angeles Dodgers. At one point it was reported that the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros had interest in Arenado, but they may be long shots at this point.

Trading Arenado open may not necessarily make the team better in 2025, but it would free up playing time for young players, a stated desire of the front office and ownership group. That way Nolan Gorman can shift to third base, Brendan Donovan can play second base, Lars Nootbaar and Jordan Walker can command the corner outfield spots, and someone like Victor Scott II can roam center field. This alignment also allows Alec Burleson to be a regular designated hitter.

The Nolan Arenado saga has been an ominous cloud all offseason. John Mozeliak's focus has been solely on trading the 10-time Gold Glove third baseman, so the rest of the roster has lost some much-needed attention. John Mozeliak's optimism has dwindled with each passing day. "It hasn't moved at the pace many of us hoped," said Mozeliak.

I guess we'll all have to hold on a little longer for a resolution to this situation.