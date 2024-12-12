Realistic trade packages from every team on Nolan Arenado's wish list

St. Louis Cardinals' third baseman Nolan Arenado has seen an increase in trade rumors. From Arenado's agent Joel Wolfe to John Mozeliak, several people who are quite involved in the situation have made it clear that a trade is imminent.

John Denton of MLB.com released a list of teams to which Arenado would approve a trade, as his no-trade clause handcuffs the Cardinals' ability to move him. Those teams would be the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox. Surprisingly, the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, both teams who could use Arenado's services, weren't included on the list, though other reporters have at least listed the Yankees as an option, and the Astros could come back into play if they are unable to retain Alex Bregman.

Arenado, a native of southern California, has interest in the three California teams for obvious reasons. The Phillies and Mets are already stocked with talented veterans, and the Boston Red Sox are an organization on the rise with money to spend and talented young players. Arenado's desire to play competitive baseball in the twilight of his career is shown in his list of teams.

The question now remains: what can these teams offer the Cardinals in return for a 10-time Gold Glover and eight-time All-Star? Well, let's dig in and identify six potential trade packages for Arenado's services from each team.

Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian hasn't guaranteed Anthony Rendon's spot at third base next year, so Arenado would slot in well in Los Angeles. He would be able to play with Mike Trout, one of the game's best players, and a young core that includes first baseman Nolan Schanuel and shortstop Zach Neto. Logan O'Hoppe, Taylor Ward, and Jorge Soler round out a decent cast of supplementary players for the Angels.

The Angels were active early in free agency signing pitchers Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks, and it's likely that they aren't done just yet. Trading for Arenado would be a huge move to improve a fringy team in the Angels.

The Angels have been drafting and promoting prospects quickly recently, and their top picks from two recent drafts, Caden Dana and Christian Moore, are the club's top prospects.

Cardinals receive: OF Jo Adell, RHP Camden Minacci

Angels receive: 3B Nolan Arenado

The Angels would be taking on a fair amount of salary in this deal, but the Cardinals aren't getting anything earth-shattering in return. Jo Adell has huge power numbers but he strikes out at a crazy rate (32.2%). Adell profiles best as a platoon guy against primarily left-handed pitchers with decent center field defense. Camden Minacci finished 2024 with a 3.31 ERA with 68 strikeouts in only 49 innings across high-A and Double-A. He could be ready to pitch in the majors by the end of the year, but 2026 appears to be his window of opportunity.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Nolan Arenado would surely accept a trade to the Dodgers, but will the Dodgers have interest in him? General manager Brandon Gomes has been outspoken that Max Muncy is the club's Opening Day third baseman, and few people can displace Freddie Freeman. However, the Dodgers have plenty to offer the Cardinals should a trade between the two teams be reached.

Arenado would absolutely accept a trade to the Dodgers, who are probably the league's best team on paper.

Cardinals receive: RHP Bobby Miller

Dodgers receive: 3B Nolan Arenado, $20 million

Wouldn't this be nice? The Cardinals receive a legitimate starting pitcher, and all they have to forfeit is Arenado and some cash. Bobby Miller had a down year in 2024 with an 8.52 ERA in only 56 innings pitched, but his 2023 was exceptional. He had a 3.76 ERA with 119 strikeouts in 124.1 innings for a 114 ERA+.

The Dodgers have already exceeded the luxury tax, so they'll happily accept any cash in addition to Arenado. Bobby Miller's stock has fallen after a rough 2024, and this trade could benefit both clubs. It's possible the Cardinals will have to add either more money or a prospect of some kind to sweeten the deal.