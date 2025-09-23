John Mozeliak delivers crushing context to the Cardinals' trade of Randy Arozarena

As John Mozeliak prepares to step away from the Cardinals’ front office after nearly three decades with the organization, his tenure is being remembered for both triumphs and regrets.

In a recent podcast segment with The Morning After STL, Mozeliak revisited one of the most infamous moves of his presidency — the trade that sent Randy Arozarena to Tampa Bay.

The 2019 deal, which brought left-hander Matthew Liberatore to St. Louis, has haunted the Cardinals ever since Arozarena erupted into stardom with the Rays.

Mozeliak, in a moment of candor, admitted the decision didn’t work out in the Cardinals’ favor.

At the time it was Arozarena or O’Neill,” Mozeliak said. “Apparently we chose wrong. Like I said, mistakes happen.”

John Mozeliak provided even more context to the Randy Arozarena trade that cost the Cardinals big time

Mozeliak explained that the Cardinals were flush with outfielders at the time, forcing the front office to decide who was expendable in pursuit of young pitching.

Outfielder Tyler O’Neill, who had shown flashes of power and athleticism, was retained. The decision quickly became one of the main “what ifs” of Mozeliak’s tenure.

For many fans, the sting wasn’t just losing Arozarena. It was what came next. Arozarena exploded with Tampa Bay, posting a historic 2020 postseason and emerging as one of the American League’s most dynamic hitters.

Meanwhile, O’Neill’s career in St. Louis had been inconsistent, marked by injuries and streaky production before his ultimate exit in a trade to the Boston Red Sox in December of 2023.

While Mozeliak’s comments don’t undo the Arozarena trade, they do offer a glimpse into the decision-making process and the challenges of roster building.

His willingness to admit, in hindsight, that the Cardinals “chose wrong” is a rare bit of honesty that many executives might avoid.

Of course, Mozeliak’s legacy cannot be defined solely by the Arozarena deal. As the architect of the 2011 World Series champion roster and a leader who consistently kept the Cardinals competitive, his track record includes both banner moments and difficult misses.

Still, for a portion of the fanbase, the Arozarena trade will always be a sticking point — a move that symbolizes opportunities lost and the frustrations of watching former Cardinals thrive elsewhere.

As Mozeliak heads into his final weeks with the club, his reflections remind us that even long-tenured executives are not immune to mistakes.

For Cardinals fans, the Arozarena trade remains one of the biggest “what could have been” moments of the last decade. And while Mozeliak can’t change the past, his candid acknowledgment is perhaps the closest thing to closure fans will get