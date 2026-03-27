JJ Wetherholt's poise and demeanor are even more impressive than his Cardinals debut

There are special talents, and there are special people. When you find someone who embodies both, you know that the sky is truly the limit for who they can be and what they can become.

JJ Wetherholt is that rare person who embodies both.

If you've followed Wetherholt's trajectory as a prospect thus far and witnessed his incredible Major League debut on Thursday, it's obvious how talented a baseball player he is. He dominated at the University of West Virginia, he checked every box at every Minor League level, and he delivered on Opening Day with his first career home run, contributing to an exciting 9-7 win for the St. Louis Cardinals.

But any time you talk to anyone in the Cardinals organization who has spent time with Wetherholt, they always seem to spend far more time describing how special a person he is, and that's truly what allows him to take his elite talent and find success on the biggest stage.

Cardinals.TV reporter Jim Hayes asked Wetherholt after his special debut about how he stays so even-keeled despite the insane expectations that have been on his shoulders for years now, and Wetherholt was quick to point to his faith.

"You know, it's what I said earlier, that I'm called to by Scripture and what I believe in being a Christian, and so just called to humility, and I'm trying to replicate that each and every day on the field."

Whether it's his peaceful demeanor, strong work ethic, or quiet confidence, Wetherholt always seems to be grounded in everything he does, and it's why Cardinals fans should be so excited about what the future holds for their top prospect.

JJ Wetherholt's has a special combination of character and talent that has Cardinals fans buzzing

All around Busch Stadium on Thursday, there was a buzz in the air regarding Wetherholt's debut. When he stepped up to the plate for his first Major League at-bat, every eye in the building was locked in on him, and the number of phones recording his entire at-bat told you how big a moment this was in everyone's eyes.

Wetherholt put together a great at-bat against Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen, battling back and forth and almost coming away with a lead-off single. The first time he stepped into that batter's box, it was already evident that he was ready for this moment.

Oh, and then he turned around and smashed a 425-foot home run to dead center in the second at-bat of his big league career.

WELCOME TO THE SHOW JJ WETHERHOLT!!! 💣

pic.twitter.com/zCn120zT4i — Dealin' the Cards (@DealinTheCards) March 26, 2026

Stadium roaring, curtain call coming, and Wetherholt seems just as calm and locked in rounding the bases as he did jogging back to the dugout following his first at-bat. No matter how exciting or deflating the moment is, nothing phases this dude.

Back at Winter Warm-Up, Wetherholt shared how he's not a guy who gets caught up in preseason hype or expectations, especially in reference to all of the national and local media predicting a Rookie of the Year campaign out of him. He called those pump-up pieces "poison", a reference back to his days at West Virginia, and was candid about how his job is to block out that noise and grind to be the best he can be.

Cardinals fans have been burned by the promise and hype of prospects in the past. Some have had a hard time believing he'll be different than other young Cardinals for that very reason. But let Opening Day be yet another reminder that this guy is different. Does that mean he's going to be a superstar? Not necessarily. But the future is bright for Wetherholt, and it's hard to see him ending up like the failed prospects of the past.

But don't tell Wetherholt I said that, he'll just tell you it's poison.