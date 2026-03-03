3 rookies who could challenge Cardinals JJ Wetherholt for Rookie of the Year

St. Louis Cardinals top prospect JJ Wetherholt is seen by many outlets and betting sites as a potential Rookie of the Year candidate. Wetherholt slashed .306/.421/.510 last year with 17 home runs and 23 stolen bases across 109 games between Double-A and Triple-A. That offensive output, paired with vacancies at third base and second base in the majors create a clear path for JJ to start Opening Day on the major league roster.

He's also a consensus top-five prospect, only further pointing to his potential to be the first Cardinal to win Rookie of the Year since Albert Pujols in 2001.

Wetherholt's path to this recognition won't be easy though. Let's take a look at three players who could beat out JJ Wetherholt for Rookie of the Year in 2026.

Konnor Griffin, Bubba Chandler, and Nolan McLean could all challenge St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt for National League Rookie of the Year.

RHP Bubba Chandler

Of this group of rookies, right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler has the worst odds to win National League Rookie of the Year. Chandler threw only 31.1 innings last year for the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he looks to be a key starter for them with Paul Skenes and Mitch Keller.

Chandler had a 4.02 ERA and a 0.926 WHIP last year with 31 strikeouts across seven games (four starts). Chandler boasts a plus-plus fastball with a solid changeup, and he racked up 121 strikeouts in Triple-A last year to go along with his showing in the majors.

Chandler will have every opportunity to be a regular starter for the Pirates next year. If his stuff can translate to the majors, he could be a prime Rookie of the Year candidate. While pitchers don't often win, the last pitcher to win RoY was Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates just two years ago.

RHP Nolan McLean

Another pitcher tops JJ Wetherholt's greatest contenders for Rookie of the Year. Nolan McLean of the New York Mets will have the chance in 2026 to follow up on his strong but brief showing last year.

McLean made just eight starts for the Mets last year, but he was superb. He struck out 57 batters and posted a 2.06 ERA across 48 innings. McLean employs a deep arsenal, but his sweeper is the best of his offerings. It has insane spin rates, and he's able to use that in conjunction with other pitchers, particularly his sinker, to get groundball outs and keep his pitch count low.

McLean is a legitimate threat to JJ Wetherholt's bid for Rookie of the Year. He's a dominant starting pitcher, and he'll look to lead the New York Mets back to the postseason.

SS Konnor Griffin

Konnor Griffin is the second Pittsburg Pirate to be a threat to JJ Wetherholt.

Griffin was selected by the Pirates just two picks after Wetherholt in the 2024 MLB Draft, and he's managed to rise just as quickly as Wetherholt has despite being four years younger. Griffin slashed .333/.415/.527 last year across three levels in the minors despite being only 19 years old. He'll turn 20 on April 24th.

The shortstop slugged 21 home runs, stole 65 bases, and posted a 165 wRC+ in 122 games last year. He has elite speed with excellent power and a solid hit tool. While Griffin's spot on the Opening Day roster is still undecided, him continuing to put up strong numbers in spring could force the Pirates' hand. If Griffin does log significant time in the regular season, he'll be Wetherholt's greatest threat to a Rookie of the Year nomination.