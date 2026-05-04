JJ Wetherholt and Rainiel Rodriguez are the future for the St. Louis Cardinals

Will the St. Louis Cardinals be joining in on the newest trend across MLB? They certainly have the money to play in these waters. But is Chaim Bloom’s front office ready to make a big splash? I believe we are about to find out.

Trending now...

Over the last 13 months, seven young, high-profile prospects have inked at least an eight-year deal with their respective clubs. All were done with zero or a very minimal amount of service time with their big-league club. In contrast, only four players had been tendered an eight-year deal with less than 100 days of service from 2019 through 2024.

The norm used to be to allow their future stars to get their feet wet at the MLB level. Then, as they approached arbitration, teams would make offers to buy out a couple of years of free agency. It looks as if those times are a-changing. So why the rush to lock down these potential impact players to big money so early on?

Change is coming

The current labor deal between owners and the players' union is looming next offseason. As is the case with any industry, Owners want to cut costs while the union wants a bigger piece of the profits. It’s small markets vs. big markets and young player compensation v veteran compensation. All feuds as old as time.

This latest trend seems to have more to do with team control of drafted players. It looks likely to change when an agreement is finally struck. That seems to be the logical reason for why teams are trying a little harder to lock in their potential stars of the future.

Potential priorities for the Cardinals

If I am in Bloom’s position, JJ Wetherholt is a must-sign. It’s a simple one to do since his comps have already been set. Pirates Konnor Griffin was taken two spots behind JJ in the 2024 draft and signed a nine-year, $140 million deal, while Detroit’s Kevin McGonigle brought in an eight-year, $150 million extension. Even though the Cardinal 2B is a couple of years older, eight years, a couple of options, and similar dollars ought to give both sides optimism for a deal to get done.

Next on my list is Rainiel Rodriguez. Yes, he is only 19. Yes, he has less than 100 at-bats at High A, Peoria. But this manchild is going to be a fast mover. Yes, I’ll say it, Pujols-esque. He should be in Memphis sometime this year, even if only for a handful of games. Then in STL by midseason of ’27. His only roadblocks will be when he is trying out new positions in the field. Don’t get me wrong, I’m fascinated with Leo Bernal and Jimmy Crooks, but when Rainiel is ready, get out of his way. I’m looking at nine years, $160M, and a couple of high-dollar team options.

After that, I’m not talking to any pitchers. Too much of a tendency to flame out fast. But I will check on the likes of Jordan Walker, Ivan Herrera, and Masyn Winn after the All-Star break. The same goes for minor leaguers like Deniel Ortiz, Joshua Baez, and Yairo Padilla.