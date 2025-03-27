How to watch Cardinals' Opening Day game against the Twins, in person or streaming

The best time of the year is back, as the St. Louis Cardinals finally open up the 2025 season on Thursday, playing host to the American League Minnesota Twins in the first game of the year. After issues with their former television provider, Diamond Sports Group, the Cardinals were one of a few teams to welcome FanDuel Sports Network as their new broadcast partner for 2025.

How to watch the Cardinals as they open up the 2025 season

No matter how fans decide to watch the Cardinals open the season at Busch Stadium, they will see a solid pitching matchup. St. Louis will send Sonny Gray to the mound as he looks to pitch past concerns about his velocity and inability to limit home runs. Tasked with facing the Cardinal offense is Twins ace Pablo Lopez, who put together a strong season in Minnesota last year.

Gray's first pitch is estimated to be thrown at 3:15pm CDT, but Opening Day festivities, including roster and staff announcements and the world-famous Clydesdales, may put the game a little behind schedule. With the Clydesdales will be Cardinals Hall of Famers, which recently was announced included Jim Edmonds, among others. This game will be the fans' first opportunity to see a regular season game on FanDuel Sports Network, but they did get a glimpse of the service for the few Spring Training games that were televised. For fans who wish to watch their favorite team play, they can pay $19.99 per month for FanDuel, or out-of-market fans can continue streaming with MLB.tv. As always, the game will also be broadcast on the radio, and fans can listen to John Rooney and Ricky Horton on KMOX 1120 AM.

What if you want to take on the pomp and circumstance in person? Well, you'd better act fast and loosen the purse strings! As of March 24, there was a very limited quantity of tickets available on the Cardinals' official ticket website. The cheapest ticket to just get in the gates is the Standing Room Only option, which is currently listed at $69 with only a couple remaining. If you want to claim your own seat, that will run you $89 to sit in the upper pavilion of Busch Stadium.

Price not a concern? Good news! There are a few options available either directly behind the dugout or in the Cardinals' Champions Club, which is an all-inclusive experience for fans. The cost for these approaches or exceeds the $650 mark, but the sights and sounds of a Cardinals Opening Day may be worth it!

While fans grapple with the idea of supporting their favorite players by paying top ticket prices to ownership, there are third-party sites available that offer access to the game as well. If you go this option, be sure the site is authorized to offer tickets and include some type of consumer protection. A website like GameTime has Standing Room Only tickets for a slightly discounted $62, with the cheapest seat being $88 in the upper deck behind home plate. If you choose to go all out, be sure to read the fine print because GameTime has the highest-priced ticket currently listed at $2,900!

I will be heading to my first-ever Opening Day and cannot wait to see all of the events up close and personal! While I definitely did not splurge for the all-inclusive tickets, I am beyond excited to see the first pitch of the 2025 season being thrown in person!