Disgruntled Cardinals Hall of Famer surprisingly agrees to return for Opening Day

Opening Day at Busch Stadium is one of the best days of the year for fans of the St. Louis Cardinals. Fans come out in droves, organizational and National Baseball Hall of Famers are present in red Mustangs and trucks, and there's a sense of optimism in the air.

Names of St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famers who would be in attendance were released by Cardinals PR early on Friday morning. According to John Denton of MLB.com, Chris Carpenter, Vince Coleman, Jason Isringhausen, Ray Lankford, Tony La Russa, Matt Morris, Jose Oquendo, Scott Rolen, Ted Simmons, Ozzie Smith, John Tudor, and Jim Edmonds will be in attendance for the Opening Day festivities.

These are all familiar names who have attended Opening Day for years at this point. However, the inclusion of one particular player is sure to draw some interesting reactions: Jim Edmonds.

St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer Jim Edmonds will attend the Opening Day festivities after speaking out against the organization.

The former center fielder blasted the Cardinals' organization earlier this winter in an interview with 101 ESPN. Edmonds, an eight-time Gold Glove recipient, spoke candidly about the team after a mutual decision to not return as a broadcaster for FanDuel Sports Network in 2025.

Said Edmonds of the state of the organization, "Somehow, the inner circle isn't the same organization. It isn't fun to be around. Even the security guards are like, 'Hey, it might not be a good time.' I'm like 'Fine with me; I don't need to be in there if you don't want me to tell your pitchers that they're tipping their pitches or this guys pulling off.'"

Jim Edmonds continued saying that the vibe around the organization isn't the same, particularly when it comes to inviting veterans back for instruction at spring training and throughout the year. Edmonds shared a story about how Nolan Arenado once asked if Mark McGwire could come to Spring Training to provide instruction. According to Edmonds, the club declined this request.

To have blasted the organization the way Edmonds did and then come to Opening Day is quite amusing. In the interview with 101 ESPN, Edmonds even said that he may not attend Opening Day. "That is to be determined. As of right now, I don't know."

Jim Edmonds also spoke specifically about the organization's brevity when communicating with players. "You get an e-mail saying 'Hey, Opening Day is right around the corner. Don't forget to put the day on your calendar.' Other than that, it's like 'See you at the Hall of Fame ceremony.'"

Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak responded to Edmonds' quotes soon after. "Jim and I are friends, I think you guys know that. Disappointed that he feels like it ended the way it did, but, you know, ultimately he's always going to be a part of the Cardinal family. And so, in terms of how he's used or what is asked of him, really it's up to him," said Mozeliak. "Now, living down in Tennessee now, I think that complicates things anyway, but I certainly really wish him the best, and I don't have any hard feelings with him. I know Jim's Jim, and so he is going to say what he is thinking, and sometimes not what he's thinking, and that happens."

It'll be great to see former players and legends return to Busch Stadium on Opening Day. Seeing Jim Edmonds in a Mustang will be amusing given his quotes about the organization during the offseason.