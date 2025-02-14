John Mozeliak finally responds to Jim Edmonds calling out the Cardinals' organization

In case you're like me and have been wondering how the St. Louis Cardinals as an organization would respond to the comments made by Jim Edmonds on 101 ESPN's "The Morning After" show, John Mozeliak was asked about it on Friday by the show itself.

Mozeliak has made three appearances on their show this week, but this was the first time he was asked about Edmonds' comments. In case you missed that, Edmonds, went in on the Cardinals' organization for how he felt like they did not value him or other Cardinals legends anymore, sharing different quarrels he had with them and how things had changed and weren't "fun" anymore.

Manager Oliver Marmol was asked about Edmonds' comments the other day as well, but he mostly focused on how much he appreciated Edmonds, and while he did comment on how it's helpful to have "official" voices speaking into player's performance, he by no means seemed to indicate that he did not value Edmonds input.

Here were Mozeliak's initial comments when asked about Edmonds.

"Jim and I are friends, I think you guys know that. Disappointed that he feels like it ended the way it did, but, you know, ultimately he's always going to be a part of the Cardinal family. And so, in terms of how he's used or what is asked of him, really it's up to him. Now, living down in Tennessee now, I think that complicates things anyway, but I certainly really wish him the best, and I don't have any hard feelings with him. I know Jim's Jim, and so he is going to say what he is thinking, and sometimes not what he's thinking, and that happens."

When Mozeliak was asked to further comment on the idea of what role former players can have with the club, he stated he wasn't a "big fan of the step in and coach for a day" when you have other people who are "all-in" with the club. He referenced how he talks often about players going pole to pole, and the same is true for the voices who speak into their performance. The uniformed staff is working 10 months, 24/7, and since they are held accountable for the performance of players, he is going to want them to have the main voice in their development. Mozeliak said if Edmonds "really wants to coach, then you've got to go all in."

Mozeliak was clear that Edmonds was still welcome with the Cardinals, even if Edmonds himself did not believe that.

There are many different opinions out there on Edmonds' comments, so it was at least helpful to hear Mozeliak's perspective on the whole situation. We had a lengthy conversation about those comments on the Dealin' the Cards podcast recently where we tried to break down some of the things Marmol and Mozeliak themselves referenced as well.

All of Mozeliak's interviews with 101 ESPN this week are worth your time if you have not listened already. Mozeliak is about as sarcastic and humorous as ever, bantering with the members of the flagship morning show and having some fun on his way out. I doubt his interactions really win anyone over, but it is at least fun to see a different side of Mozeliak that typically only leaks out in small pieces, but he is letting that side of him be. on full display this week.