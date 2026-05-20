How the Cardinals can incorporate popular fan requests into 2027 uniform refresh

Almost everybody is familiar with the iconic uniforms of the St. Louis Cardinals. The birds on the bat permeates throughout several generations, as does the famous "STL" on the caps. They are some of the most recognizable uniforms and logos in sports, and each has its own history. Each cap, jersey, hoodie, or T-shirt represents the history of the Cardinals and the championship legacy they carry with them.

Now, when you read the title of this, you might think that I'm saying there's something wrong with the Cardinals' uniforms. However, that could not be further from the truth. I was born and raised a Cardinals fan, and these uniforms will always be a part of my Cardinal fandom. I am only making minor suggestions about what I might do differently in the future.

So, here are a few things I might change for 2027 and beyond if I were in charge of this, which of course, I am not.

Get new City Connect uniforms without the birds and bat, and with new nickname

The Cardinals introduced their City Connect uniforms in 2024 and have been wearing them for Friday home games ever since. There are a lot of cool designs on them, but the birds on the bat remains the same, though instead of "Cardinals" in the front of the jersey, "The Lou" is inscribed.

It's nice for the Cardinals to have a red alternate jersey. However, a lot of teams have scrapped their old City Connects for new iterations, and I think it's about time for the Cardinals to do the same.

Again, there is nothing wrong with them, but I would like to see them break from tradition a little bit. Perhaps they could do a jersey that doesn't have the same font and the birds on the bat. It wouldn't even be the first time the Cardinals have tried this, as they had jerseys without that design in the 1950s.

So, perhaps going with a throwback look would make sense for the next City Connect uniforms. In truth, while there isn't anything wrong with the current iteration, it's very basic, so it would be nice to see the Cardinals break from tradition a little bit.

2026 has been a year of new experiences, including the "tarps off" crowd. Why not try something else new to fit with the theme of a younger roster and new era?

Bring back the navy caps on the road

I've seen a lot of fans on social media clamoring for this for a long time, and quite frankly I agree. When I first became a fan, the Cardinals wore these hats for every road game. It was simply iconic, and they just went so well with the gray uniforms.

In 2013, the Cardinals shifted away from this and made it an alternate cap for when they play teams with red as their primary color. However, now they're using them even less than before, and it kind of breaks my heart.

Fortunately, this seems to be gaining some momentum. 2006 World Series champions Jeff Suppan and Brad Thompson support the movement of having navy caps on the road, and even Alec Burleson has said he wants that.

For the second time this week, a member of the 2006 World Champion St. Louis Cardinals endorses the Navy Caps On The Road movement. #tmastl #stlcards #navycapsontheroad pic.twitter.com/pMEDaksZDb — The Morning After STL (@TMASTL) April 23, 2026

Heck, I think they would look pretty cool with the victory blue Saturday road uniforms as well!

Bring back the red batting practice jersey from the 2000s, but make it an alternate

Long ago, the Cardinals had a red batting practice jersey that still had the birds on the bat and "Cardinals" lettering on the front. For context, see the tweet below featuring the teaser trailer for MVP Baseball 2004, a game that Albert Pujols was on the cover for. In that ad, Pujols and Tony La Russa are both wearing it.

Albert Pujols hitting anything and everything in this 2004 MVP Baseball commercial. #stlcards pic.twitter.com/Z1DtkoIQnV — Gateway Grinders (@gatewaygrinders) November 29, 2023

These are simply iconic, and while the City Connect uniforms are nice, these have a nice throwback feel without being too old-school. If the Cardinals brought this back for select games, it would be nice to see, as with red as the primary color, it would be make sense to have a red jersey beyond just the City Connect threads.

Possible compromise: Make the Sunday caps the primary road caps

Of course, we may not get what we want here, and we'll just have to deal with that, unfortunately. Fans have wanted the navy caps to become the primary road caps again, yet the Cardinals have stuck with the red hat on the road.

However, there is a middle ground that exists here. If they simply turn the Sunday home alternate hats into the primary road hats, there would be a mix of red and navy, and the Cardinals organization could keep the red in thats, while fans get what they want with the navy blue.

If they won't go back to the navy caps, this is a good middle ground, and I think it's something they should consider.