How different Cardinals are giving back during the holidays

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, Cardinals' Nation!

While things have been rocky on the field as of late for the Cardinals, one of the things that has made this organization special and one of the best in baseball history has been the incredible men and women who represent the Birds on the Bat well, both on and off the field.

As you're celebrating Christmas and/or the holidays with your family, I just wanted to take a moment to share with you just a few of the ways that the Cardinals' organization, coaches, players, and alumni have been making a difference in this community and the world this holiday season.

Oliver Marmol

Cardinals' manager Oliver Marmol recently helped collect and distribute toys to help kids and families in need during this Christmas season. They hosted the event over at Top Golf on Chouteau in St. Louis.

On Sunday, not too far from Tower Grove area of town, Oliver and Amber Marmol will be collecting toys to help kids & families in need just in time for Santa.



They’ll be at Top Golf on Chouteau in St. Louis. Drop off a toy, hit a few drives, grab lunch on great South Grand. pic.twitter.com/QGDmGfcygE — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) December 21, 2024

This was the fourth time that Marmol and his family were a part of this event, and it's one of the many ways they give back toward the St. Louis community.

Adam Wainwright

Back in 2013, Adam Wainwright started an organization called Big League Impact with its first annual fantasy football event, and it has since raised $11.1 million for their charitable efforts around the world. Some of those efforts include things like helping provide education, food, clean water, medical access, and a variety of other means to improve quality of life.

There is actually an incredible story that Wainwright shared last year of how a project they did all the way back in 2013 helped some towns in Honduras, and it led to Mauricio Dubon, who lived in one of those towns, getting the support him and his family needed and he now plays in Major League Baseball. You can check that story out here.

The podcast I am a part of, Dealin' the Cards, recently did a Charity Livestream co-hosted with Bernie Miklasz, where we helped raise funds for Big League Impact alongside an incredible guest list that included Trevor Rosenthal, Derrick Goold, Jim Hayes, Will Leitch, Brooke Grimsley, Jeff Jones, and Kareem Haq. You can check out that episode here and you can continue to donate toward Big League Impact even after the event.

Brendan Donovan

While I haven't seen any specific initiatives this Christmas season, Brendan Donovan has been a vocal advocate for veterans' health and is a strong partner of Team Red White and Blue, a foundation focused on veterans' health and wellness. Donovan has worked to bring awareness toward the cause and helped raise support for the organization through things like selling a limited edition t-shirt that brought in money for homeless veterans.

Donovan's father is an army veteran, and Donovan's work supporting veterans led him to be named a finalist for the Bob Feller Act of Valor Award, which recognizes MLB players who demonstrate service, commitment, and support of military servicemen and women

Cardinals Care programs

The 28th Cardinals' Winter Warm-Up is coming to Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village on January 18th-20th, 2025, and is an incredible way to kick off the next season of Cardinals' baseball while raising money for a great cause.

The event each year raises money for Cardinals Care and the various programs they put on to support kids. You can buy tickets and attend the event that has a variety of family-friendly activities, as well as opportunities to hear from and meet various Cardinals' players, coaches, and staff.

Tickets and information about the event can be found here.