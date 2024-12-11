Former St. Louis Cardinals MVP linked to AL Central team

With the St. Louis Cardinals in the midst of an unprecedented retool, they say goodbye to the foundation of their current era. Paul Goldschmidt is a free agent and was told by the Cardinals front office that he will not be a part of their conceptual retool phase. With the Cardinals moving on from Goldy, it is also time for him to move on as well. With this chapter coming to a close, it is not a finished book for Goldy within MLB. He is looking to continue his career and see if he has another chance at winning a World Series and solidifying his chance at making it to Cooperstown.

It is being reported that the Detroit Tigers are interested in Paul Goldschmidt. The Tigers surprisingly finished 2023 as a wild card team in the American League and knocked out the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round. They would eventually fall to their division rivals Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, but the young core for the Tigers arrived much sooner than anticipated. They are looking to build on their success and make a serious push to compete in 2025.

Tigers' President of Baseball Ops Scott Harris reacts to a report of Detroit's interest in Paul Goldschmidt live on-air



How does Paul Goldschmidt fit into this picture? He is a perfect fit for where the Tigers are at in their current state. With a very young team, the Tigers are relying on former first-overall pick Spencer Torkelson to provide the power production in their lineup. But Torkelson has severely struggled and has even been demoted to fix his issues at the plate. He is in need of veteran guidance to help develop his craft and also manage the daily grind of being a major leaguer. Paul Goldschmidt with his resume would be the perfect veteran leader in that clubhouse and would be an excellent teacher for Spencer Torkelson to develop into the player the Tigers are hoping he will become. If Torkelson fails, Goldy is still a proven player and can help contribute to the Tigers' success in 2025.