Former Cardinals Willson Contreras and Miles Mikolas in center of ugly brawl

Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras was ejected in the second consecutive game Tuesday night, and his former St. Louis Cardinals teammate Miles Mikolas, now a pitcher for the Washington Nationals, was also booted from the game during a brawl.

In the fourth inning of the Red Sox-Nationals game Tuesday night, first baseman Willson Contreras was rung up watching a sweeper hit the zone. Contreras walked across the box to the dugout and looked immediately at Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli with ferocity. He then took steps to Cavalli with confusion on his face.

Willson Contreras threw his helmet at someone after Cade Cavalli told him to "sit down boy" pic.twitter.com/Yr6G8sdSEW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 1, 2026

Pandemonium ensued, and both benches and bullpens cleared. Pushing and shoving occurred throughout the infield, and Contreras attempted to throw his helmet at Cavalli with fury. It took nearly 11 minutes for the game to be reset, and three ejections came as a result of the scuffle.

Former St. Louis Cardinals Miles Mikolas and Willson Contreras were ejected in the Nationals-Red Sox brawl.

Red Sox manager Chad Tracy was ejected due to arguing with the umpires after the brawl. Contreras was ejected for his part in the fight, and former Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas was tossed for his involvement in the fight.

Mikolas, who pitched the night before against the Red Sox, going seven innings and allowing six runs on two home runs and nine hits, was also ejected. He could be seen on the outskirts of the brawl pushing and shoving Red Sox infielder Nate Eaton.

A hot mic later caught Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli saying "Sit down, boy," to Contreras following the strikeout. Expectedly, Contreras didn't take kindly to this jab, and that caused the situation to escalate. Contreras, rightfully, was offended by Cavalli's quip.

This was Contreras's eleventh career ejection and his second in as many days. He was tossed the night before for mockingly tapping his helmet after being called out on a check swing by the first base umpire. Last Friday, Contreras emphatically tossed his bat after taking a pitch up and in by New York Yankees starter Will Warren.

All of these incidents have come since an earthquake hit Contreras's home country of Venezuela, a disaster that has struck him personally quite hard. Additionally, Contreras, who accepted a trade to Boston this past offseason in hopes of finding more team success, is frustrated with Boston's 37-46 record and last-place position in the American League East.

Cardinals fans are no strangers to Contreras's hot temper. In fact, they benefited many times from his fiery personality during his years in St. Louis. He was hit by many pitches throughout his Cardinals career, and he nearly demanded his pitchers defend him by retaliation at one point.