Former Cardinals trade deadline disappointment lands back in NL Central with Brewers

The St. Louis Cardinals had a productive, if somewhat underwhelming, trade deadline performance, executing three deals on deadline day in a purging of the bullpen.

Well, technically, they made four deals during deadline week, as they traded Erick Fedde to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations on July 27. The veteran starter was terrible with the Cardinals this season, accruing a 3-10 record, 5.22 ERA, 5.48 FIP, and a flat 0.0 WAR in 101 2/3 innings prior to the trade.

Things didn't go any better in Atlanta, as Fedde pitched to an 8.10 ERA and 5.48 FIP in 23 1/3 frames for the Braves, good for -0.6 WAR. All but out of the playoff race, Atlanta decided they had seen enough, releasing Fedde on Aug. 24.

Despite that run of awful results, Fedde is getting another chance, and this time, it's with one of the Cardinals' chief rivals: the Milwaukee Brewers.

Erick Fedde will join the Brew Crew pic.twitter.com/l73LWMof3q — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 27, 2025

Brewers make laughable decision to sign Cardinals castoff Erick Fedde

In fairness to the Brewers, their signing of Fedde is by no means a resignation letter for their World Series hopes.

The team has been dealing with a spat of injuries to its rotation in recent weeks, from Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson to Quinn Priester. Considering they're in the midst of a stretch where they play 19 games in 18 days, having Fedde aboard, even as a sacrificial lamb, will ease the burden on an ailing pitching staff.

Still... this is embarassing. No disrespect to Fedde, but he simply has not been an MLB-caliber pitcher this season in any regard, and the Brewers have the best record in baseball. This is not the kind of move a World Series contender is usually forced to make, even when acknowledging the Brewers' unfortunate injury luck.

This is the kind of news that will have Cubs fans actually excited for the end of the season, as their odds to reclaim the NL Central lead will skyrocket anytime Fedde is forced to take the mound in Milwaukee. Though it's unreasonable to expect him to last beyond a few appearances, Fedde will be eligible for the Brewers' postseason roster as an August free agent signing.

To think that Erick Fedde could be pitching in the postseason for the National League's top seed while the Cardinals sit at home in October... baseball really has a funny way of messing with its fans sometimes, doesn't it?