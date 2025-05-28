Former Cardinals great ruffles fans' feathers by brandishing enemy bird

The crowd was sparse on Tuesday evening at Oriole Park in Baltimore when the St. Louis Cardinals dispatched the Baltimore Orioles in a 7-4 victory. The dearth of attendees made it easy for the television cameras to spot a certain former Cardinals outfielder dressed in attire that could grind the teeth of Cardinals fans.

Matt Holliday was seen in Orioles garb during the game on May 27.

Matt Holliday, a fan favorite in Cardinals Nation even after his career concluded, was decked out in Orioles gear as he watched his son Jackson go 1-for-5 on the day. Matt Holliday surely knew he would get some Cardinals fans up in arms by choosing to appear at a game against a team with which he had seen so much success, but seeing him out to support his son should at least garner begrudging respect from fans who followed him during his time in St. Louis.

When the FanDuel Sports Midwest camera spotted Matt, Cardinals play-by-play broadcaster Chip Caray made sure to mention him as "Jackson's dad." Matt Holliday had an exceptional career and wore a more acceptable jacket during his 2022 induction into the Cardinals Hall of Fame, but Jackson Holliday is beginning to carve out his own path.

After a rookie season that saw significant growing pains and ended with a .189 average and a .565 OPS, Jackson Holliday is adjusting nicely to the major leagues, as he is now hitting .267 with a .743 OPS. He has found a spot as the Orioles' everyday leadoff hitter, and Matt Holliday is likely a proud papa of a potential longtime big-league player.

Jackson may not be the only son to play baseball at the highest level. Matt Holliday's younger son, Ethan, is currently one of the favorites to go first overall in the 2025 draft. If he does, it will be the first time in baseball history where brothers were taken first overall in different drafts.

Matt Holliday's decision to wear an Orioles jacket and hat may shock and appall the Cardinals faithful, but at least it's nowhere near as reprehensible as Yadier Molina wearing the uniform of the hated Chicago Cubs. If Molina can be forgiven for that transgression, Matt Holliday should have no problem remaining in Cardinals fans' good graces.