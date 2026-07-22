Former Cardinal continues to ascend in new threads for Dodgers

Last offseason, almost every St. Louis Cardinals player who inspired hope in the fanbase was traded away. However, even before then, the Cardinals had shipped off key players. One of them was Tommy Edman.

Edman, 31, was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-team deal during the 2024 season. In said deal, the Cardinals walked away with Tommy Pham and Erick Fedde from the Chicago White Sox. Ouch.

Fedde never quite replicated his success from Chi-Town and was an integral part of the Cardinals’ fall from grace in 2025. Pham, outside of one electrifying grand slam and a hot start, didn’t contribute all that much and left for nothing.

Conversely, Edman has morphed into the player Cardinals fans knew he could be. Funny how that works. An esteemed organization like the Dodgers gets their hands on a toolsy player, and he transforms.

Edman doesn’t force his switch-hitting ways anymore, and it’s completely altered his skillset. Since returning from the IL this season, he’s been a game-changer in LA.

Former Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is making waves at Chavez Ravine for the Dodgers

The Dodgers have seen regressions across the board on offense and needed someone to step up. Who better than a former Cardinal?

Tommy Edman since making his season debut on 6/17:



25 G .355/.430/.526/.956

166 wRC+ 1.2 WAR 8 XBHs



Love that for Tommy Edman. I hate that it's with the Dodgers, but I'm still rooting for his success. pic.twitter.com/PtODBvDuXr — Cardinals Stats And Facts (@STL_Stats_Facts) July 20, 2026

In 25 games, Edman has a .956 OPS, 166 wRC+, and 1.2 fWAR. An absolute value engine.

Although the Cardinals now have JJ Wetherholt at Edman’s former second base household, third base is wide open. So is center field!

Edman played all over the diamond and did it well. The Cardinals have only managed to keep up without him and Brendan Donovan because of the good work from new utility man José Fermín.

His new steps forward with the Dodgers shine a light on the Cardinals' futiliy at developing big league bats. This year's lineup may be changing that narrative, but the past has already cemented.

Edman was supposed to be a fixture in The Lou for years to come, and he turned into a trade chip that landed next to nothing.

As a former fan favorite in St. Louis, and now one in Los Angeles, Edman continues to produce at the MLB level, and has carved out quite the career for himself.