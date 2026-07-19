Cardinals prospect acquired for Sonny Gray has jaw-dropping debut

The St. Louis Cardinals have taken major strides in the pitching department. Arms like Quinn Mathews, Cooper Hjerpe, Liam Doyle, and Jurrangelo Cijntje have been all the rage this season. But now, there’s another chapter in the Cardinals’ cookbook of high-upside talent: Brandon Clarke.

Clarke, 23, was acquired alongside Richard Fitts from the Boston Red Sox in the Sonny Gray deal.

He’s currently listed as the seventh-overall prospect in St. Louis’ system. Through all the injury history and missed time, scouts remain bullish on Clarke’s alien-like tools.

With a fastball that was supposed to sit in the high 90s and a slider described as “one of the minor leagues’ best breakers” by MLB Pipeline, Clarke isn’t short on stuff. He’s just been unhealthy.

Today, he got the chance to debut. If it proved anything, it’s that he’s got ACE upside. Nothing lower.

Brandon Clarke had an electric debut for the FCL Cardinals

Clarke only tossed 1.2 innings. They were scoreless. He struck out two. But forget the stat line. Forget the game. Look at the radar gun.

Brandon Clarke touched 103.1 mph in the first inning of his Low-A rehab start 👀



The @CardsPlayerDev prospect underwent a procedure in January to address an aneurysm in his left arm.



(🎥@KareemSSN) pic.twitter.com/CDQBpl7EKj — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) July 18, 2026

Clarke topped out at over 103 mph!!! That’s unprecedented.

Think about the Cardinals’ current rotation. Outside of Dustin May, velocity is a rarity. Can you imagine if St. Louis had a homegrown Garret Crochet to trot out every fifth day?

In addition to his generous velocity numbers, Clarke was spinning it, and his command looked well intact. The sky is the limit for St. Louis’ newest talent.

Whenever anyone hits a number north of triple digits, fans are quick to clamor for a promotion. Velocity is a head-turner, like an attractive Hollywood actress. That being said, when could fans expect to see Clarke in MLB?

MLB Pipeline currently has his ETA set for 2027. Seems a bit quick.

The Cardinals have a TON of pitching talent to sort through and a rotation with four names destined to return next season, barring any changes.

Clarke has the talent, but Chaim Bloom will most likely hold off for the foreseeable future. Best-case scenario, he’s a flamethrowing starter. However, for him to get to that point, he’ll need to log innings and experience.

No need to rush, St. Louis. Grab an iced tea. Beat the hot summer days. And wait for Clarke’s heat to light a fire in either batter’s box at Busch, in due time.