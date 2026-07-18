Cardinals promote sweet-swinging prospect to Triple-A amidst career year

The St. Louis Cardinals promoted outfielder Chase Davis to Triple-A Memphis, MiLB Central reported earlier in the week.

The St. Louis Cardinals are promoting Chase Davis to the Memphis Redbirds (AAA).



Was the No. 21 pick of the 2023 MLB Draft. pic.twitter.com/FfakYruweD — Milb Central (@milb_central) July 15, 2026

Davis, 24, was a first-round selection by the Cardinals in 2023. He was taken 21st overall out of the University of Arizona.

Known for his swaggified swing and a flair for the big moment in college, Davis’ pro career got off to a rocky start.

In 34 games after the draft, he posted a boring .634 OPS and didn’t move past Single-A. For a collegiate hitter who was older, that was definitely not what the Cardinals expected.

He followed his forgettable introduction with a .766 OPS between three levels, ranging from Low-A all the way to Double-A. Although he only played eight contests at Double-A.

Then, in 2025, Davis got a full season at Double-A. Unfortunately, it didn’t go as planned.

He struck out too much, didn’t slug enough, and ended the year with a .711 OPS.

Davis’ stock was fading, and so were his chances at a big league future.

But he didn’t give up, and under the leadership of a new regime, he’s yet another player who seems to have been reinvented for the better.

Chase Davis has flown under the radar in 2026

This season, Davis has played 37 Double-A games and holds an .807 OPS.

He’s already launched nine home runs and stolen nine bases. Last season, he totaled 10 long balls and stole nine bags.

The improvement is evident, and he now joins a Memphis roster that’s suddenly crowded with players who look near MLB-ready.

His walk rate is up. The strikeout rate is down. And most importantly, he’s posting a career-high ISO of .212.

Davis wasn’t drafted for his glove, speed, or high floor. He was picked up for the flashes of elite athleticism and the buttery-smooth swing that sent UofA to a collegiate World Series.

Similarly to other surging Cardinals, Davis has found success by hitting the ball in the air more often.

Sound familiar? It’s starting to become laughable how many Cardinals go from no-name professionals to genuine threats for a roster spot after baseballs become airborne.

Regardless of the hype, swagger, or jump to production this season, how does Davis fit into the Cardinals’ future?

The Cardinals have a plethora of young talent to sort through

Davis marks yet another MiLB bat that the Cardinals will eventually have to give a shot, or find a new home for.

Other players making noise in the system include Won-Bin Cho, Raniel Rodriguez, Ryan Campos, Joshua Báez, and Leo Bernal.

The big club’s outfield is locked in with Jordan Walker, Nathan Church, Lars Nootbaar, flashes of José Fermin (the Ferminator), and Nelson Velazquez.

At some point, Davis will need to play. He’s already 24 years old, and with his recent success, there are fewer and fewer reasons to keep him down.

The possibilities seem endless for this year's trade deadline. One thing is for sure, though: the Cardinals have turned into MLB’s hydra. Whatever heads are cut off, two more are waiting patiently to take their place.