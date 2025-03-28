Former Cardinal slugger continues ridiculous Opening Day streak in 2025

If you're looking to make easy money, then boy, do I have the bet for you.

For the last six, yes six, seasons, former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill has hit a home run on Opening Day. Last year when he did it in five straight years, fans were amazed. The fact that he continued this streak in 2025 makes his feat truly remarkable.

On Thursday afternoon, Tyler O'Neill continued his MLB-record six straight Opening Days with a home run. This time, O'Neill hit a three-run shot to deep right field off Toronto Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios. This was the second home run in his career against a Blue Jay pitcher to maintain his streak.

Baltimore Orioles outfielder and former St. Louis Cardinal Tyler O'Neill has hit a home run in six straight Opening Days.

The former Cardinal started his streak in the COVID-shortened 2020 season when he hit a home run off Joe Musgrove on July 24, 2020. His second home run of the streak occurred on April 1, 2021, against Cam Bedrosian of the Cincinnati Reds. O'Neill's third straight Opening Day home run was off JT Brubaker of the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 7, 2022.

O'Neill's final Opening Day home run with the St. Louis Cardinals was on March 30, 2023, against the Toronto Blue Jays and starter Alek Manoah. Following the 2023 season, the Cardinals traded O'Neill to the Boston Red Sox for pitchers Nick Robertson and Victor Santos.

O'Neill's streak reached five straight years in 2024 when he hit an Opening Day home run against Cody Bolton of the Seattle Mariners. This fifth straight Opening Day home run gave him the record for the most consecutive Opening Day home runs in Major League Baseball history. He's now surpassed his own record with this year's blast.

St. Louis fans had begun growing weary of the oft-injured outfielder as his time in St. Louis dwindled. He was never able to repeat his 2021 season, one that featured him hitting 34 home runs, slugging .560, and finishing eighth in National League Most Valuable Player voting. He failed to exceed 96 games in his next two seasons with the Cardinals, and the promise of seeing a perennial All-Star left fielder faded quickly.

O'Neill's season in Boston was a repeat of past events: He played in only 113 games due to injury, but he was still able to hit 31 home runs, slug .511, and have an OPS+ of 132. O'Neill has always been an excellent hitter with a solid glove in the corner outfield. His downfall, however, has been health.

Now, Tyler O'Neill is a veteran on the young Baltimore Orioles squad. He joins several other former Cardinals in Kyle Gibson, Dylan Carlson, and Andrew Kittredge for the O's. Baltimore has postseason aspirations this year, and their inking of O'Neill to a three-year, $49.5 million deal shows Baltimore's commitment to O'Neill.

Tyler O'Neill's streak of six straight Opening Days with a home run is ridiculous, outlandish, farfetched, but most of all, awesome. Fans should be happy for the former Cardinal as he makes his mark in both Baltimore and MLB history books.