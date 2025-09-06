Former Cardinal proposes novel idea for Jordan Walker to resuscitate his career

At the tender age of 23, Jordan Walker has already reached a crossroads in his major league career. The St. Louis Cardinals outfielder's struggles at the plate have continued to mount in his third season, and he is tied for the 14th-worst wRC in baseball for players with at least 950 plate appearances since he debuted in 2023.

The embattled outfielder found himself under fire from manager Oli Marmol and hitting coach Brant Brown on the podcast "The Gashouse Gang," where they made it clear that Walker was not displaying enough urgency in making the requested changes to hopefully improve his production at the plate. The Cardinals have long been criticized for their handling of Walker, but it has become clear that there are plenty of issues on Walker's end as well.

Walker has been the subject of intense scrutiny since his career began because of the astronomical expectations placed on his shoulders, with many Cardinals fans even saying they would consider a career in the mold of J.D. Drew's to be a disappointment for him. Walker has wilted under this pressure, but former Cardinals catcher A.J. Pierzynski might have a solution.

Winter ball may be the cure for what ails Walker.

There's no better place for Jordan Walker to readjust than in winter ball, says @AJPierzynski12 and @ErikKratz31. pic.twitter.com/ZWXJN3jS1x — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 4, 2025

Pierzynski, a host on the "Foul Territory" podcast, suggested that Walker play in winter ball in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico or Venezuela to restore his confidence. Winter league baseball mainly comprises young prospects looking to display their skills, but veterans wanting to stay in shape and players trying to make adjustments to their game also often head south for winter ball.

There is reason to fear that the lower level of competition in the winter leagues may just lead to Walker succeeding against less skilled pitching only for him to turn into a pumpkin again once the regular season rolls around, but Pierzynski and his co-host, Erik Kratz, mentioned the pressure that many players are placed under in the winter leagues and how there is still ample competitiveness there. It could strike just the right balance for Walker to regain some confidence in a more intense environment.

Pierzynski and Kratz stressed that Walker needs to make the decision on his own to play in winter ball and that the Cardinals shouldn't force him to do it. If Walker is committed to succeeding in the major leagues, he should display the maturity required to recognize that his career is on the ropes and that he needs to make the changes that are needed for him to remain afloat in baseball.

Winter ball would also be an excellent test of Walker's determination to break down obstacles that will come up when playing in a foreign location and speaking and understanding a different language. Former major league outfielder Doug Glanville penned an article mentioning how much he learned about life when playing in Puerto Rico and how it helped him grow as a person. Given the recent criticism lobbed at Walker, it could be the wake-up call he needs.

A dream scenario for Cardinals fans would be to have Walker head to the Dominican Winter League and play for Leones del Escogido — a team managed by the one and only Albert Pujols. Players have praised Pujols' ability to manage them at their levels, and he might be the perfect solution to allow Walker to thrive.

Regardless of which team he would end up with, Walker should consider taking Pierzynski and Kratz's advice and try his hand at winter ball. At this point, Cardinals fans will take anything for the former top prospect to actualize the potential he has long exhibited.