Finding trade partners for every St. Louis Cardinals tradeable reliever

The St. Louis Cardinals could take full advantage of the sellers' market that is the trade deadline this year. The organization's focus is still on the future and building a sustainable homegrown roster. By trading relievers for prospects, the Cardinals can build up their farm system even more.

St. Louis has four relievers who could be traded this year: Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton, Steven Matz, and JoJo Romero. Each reliever has different strengths and weaknesses, but every single one of them would help a postseason-hopeful team late in games.

Let's find a perfect match for each reliever.

LHP JoJo Romero

Let's start with the player who is least likely to be traded from the bunch: JoJo Romero.

Personally, I think Romero could bring back quite the return. He's under team control through 2026, the most of the bunch. He's also been effective late in games for the Cardinals since coming over at the 2022 trade deadline. He currently has a 2.18 ERA to go along with 15 holds

Romero is striking out just over nine batters per nine innings, but his walks (4.09 BB/9) are also elevated this year. A team that is willing to take on a little bit of risk while banking on things balancing out for the 28-year-old southpaw is a good fit.

The Los Angeles Angels have a league-leading 24 blown saves this year, followed by the Boston Red Sox (20), Seattle Mariners (19), Arizona Diamondbacks (18) and New York Mets (18).

JoJo Romero's best fit: Los Angeles Angels

Romero could help out the Angels quite a bit. His team control would be appealing to a franchise that's looking to always be in it, and his low price tag would afford them some flexibility this offseason. The Angels rank 22nd in left-handed reliever ERA, so anything would be an improvement for them. Most of their success from the left side this year has come from Reid Detmers, who could be stretched back out this winter to return to the rotation.

The Angels' direction each year is always a crapshoot. They're looking to remain in contention as superstar Mike Trout continues to age and their young core grows up a bit more. Perry Minasian isn't a risk-averse general manager.

LHP Steven Matz

Let's stick with the southpaw theme here. Steven Matz is another intriguing trade candidate for the Cardinals. They signed him way back when to be a starting pitcher, but injuries and ineffectiveness out of the rotation have pushed him to the bullpen as a swingman. He's excelled in that role.

Matz has a 3.29 ERA through 52 innings (29 games) for the Cardinals. His 7.5% home run-to-fly ball ratio is among the best in the league, and he's not hurting himself with walks.

Matz is still owed approximately $6 million this year when prorating his salary. That's a decent chunk of change for a 34-year-old swingman regardless of his success in relief. Therefore, a team with some financial wiggle room would be an excellent partner for Steven Matz.

Steven Matz's best fit: New York Yankees

Finances, a need to make a deal for a reliever, and a familiarity with the city all make Matz a good fit for the New York Yankees. The New York Mets would have been a perfect match, but the Mets just traded for lefty Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles, so they're probably out of the left-handed relief market.

The Yankees currently rank 24th in bullpen HR/FB ratio and 20th in bullpen ERA. Matz would be an improvement in both of those areas. The Yankees' lone left-handed reliever is Tim Hill, so they could use some reinforcements on that end.

RHP Phil Maton

Phil Maton has probably been this offseason's best signing in free agency. For only $2 million, the Cardinals have received a reliever with a 2.41 ERA, an 11.33 K/9 ratio, and an exceptional 2.53 FIP. Maton also has 19 holds this year for a bullpen that has done quite well late in games this year.

Maton has been steady late in games this year, and he will be a hot commodity on the trade market should the Cardinals opt to move him.

Phil Maton's best fit: Seattle Mariners

The Mariners are in need of relief help due to their 3.88 ERA as a relief corps. They rank 18th in strikeout rate with just 8.36 K/9. The Mariners are jostling for a Wild Card spot as things currently stand, and their addition of Josh Naylor cements them as buyers. Building up a bullpen is the goal of most postseason-hopeful teams, so Seattle should certainly give Phil Maton a look.

RHP Ryan Helsley

Ryan Helsley's trade value has fallen from his superb 2024 season. The Cardinals are selling low on the two-time All Star and franchise single-season save record holder, but he still has value as a reliable closer for most teams.

Several playoff contenders are in need of bullpen help. Having a reliable reliever late in games during the postseason is vital. Helsley has become more prone to letting runners get on base lately (1.40 WHIP), and his strikeouts have slowly fallen from his career-high rate of 13.08 in 2022.

Ryan Helsley's best fit: Philadelphia Phillies

This sort of feels like a perfect match that has been hinted at for quite some time now. In fact, I proposed a Helsley trade to Philadelphia last May.

The Phillies' bullpen ranks 22nd in reliever ERA (4.22) and 14th in strikeout ratio (8.72 K/9). Philly has been employing a closer-by-committee approach to things, but right-handed pitcher Jordan Romano currently leads the team in saves with eight, a far cry from Helsley's 20 saves.

Helsley would immediately slot into the back of the Phillies bullpen, thus pushing Romano, Matt Strahm, and Orion Kerkering down the depth chart a bit more.