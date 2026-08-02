Fast-rising Cardinals prospect puts on another dazzling demonstration in Peoria

Tai Peete is demanding your attention. The young outfielder whom the St. Louis Cardinals acquired from the Seattle Mariners in the Brendan Donovan trade in 2025 broke out of an early-season slump with High-A Peoria on April 16 when he hit for the cycle. But that was four months ago. So, presumably worried that fans' appreciation of his exploit had passed, Peete decided to repeat the feat on Saturday night.

Tai Peete just hit for his SECOND cycle of the season 🤯



He completed it in the 7th inning. The Peoria Chiefs won the game 13-2 #STLCards pic.twitter.com/zvnir4mkQG — STL Sports Central (@STLSprtsCntrl) August 2, 2026

Along with going 4-for-4 and swatting a cycle against the Cedar Rapids Kernels, Peete mixed in two stolen bases, flashing his five-tool talent. Peete's second cycle of the season was an apt reminder of his breakout performance in 2026, where he is currently hitting .299 with a .983 OPS on the season. A concussion cost him late May and much of June, but since returning on July 7, he has been on fire, hitting .365 with a 1.238 OPS.

Peete always possessed this kind of upside, but there had been lingering questions about how much of it he could reach because of his propensity to swing and miss. Prior to the trade to the Cardinals, Peete had hit just .217 with a .692 OPS while playing in High-A in 2025, and he held an ugly 30.6% strikeout rate. Although his K's haven't improved much on the season, with Peete fanning 28.6% of the time, he's cut them significantly since returning from the injured list, with a much more manageable 21.4% strikeout rate.

Peete could be the Cardinals' center fielder of the future

The Cardinals still have plenty of work to do for Peete to become a strong major league player, and he has two minor league levels yet to contend with before reaching St. Louis. However, it's beginning to appear that center field in St. Louis could be his for the taking in a few seasons.

It's a position that is begging for an upgrade: The Cardinals' hope had been that Victor Scott would become their fixture in center, but Scott has now taken 698 at-bats at the major league level and is gasping for breath just above the Mendoza Line. The Cardinals demoted Scott to Triple-A Memphis and are currently using Nathan Church as their main center fielder.

If Lars Nootbaar is no longer with the team in 2027, Joshua Baez plays in a corner outfield spot as expected, and Church continues to show that his best role is as a fourth outfielder, the slick-fielding Peete might be with the big club by 2028 if the Cardinals deem themselves ready to compete by then.

MLB Pipeline ranks Peete at a modest 16th among Cardinals prospects, and Jurrangelo Cijntje was considered the "headliner" in the deal for Donovan, but Peete may be the most exciting of anyone on the list. If he continues to excel in all facets of the game and can keep honing his eye at the plate, Busch Stadium could warrant a "Peete Geeks" section very soon.