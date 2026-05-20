Cardinals' Tai Peete is starting to look like a massive secondary piece from the Brendan Donovan trade

When the St. Louis Cardinals traded Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners, it sent a strong signal to the industry that the Cardinals were in rebuild mode. (Almost 50 games into the season, the results don’t scream rebuild, do they?) One of the key pieces returning to the Cardinals in that deal was 20-year-old outfield prospect Tai Peete. Peete was a first-round pick by the Mariners in 2023 and has an exciting blend of power and speed that could make him into a very rare centerfielder down the line if everything goes right.

Peete is currently ranked 14th in the Cardinals' stacked minor league system, but has had eyes on him the whole time this year – including a game early this season in which he hit for the cycle. We discussed Peete’s season thus far with the omnipresent Kyle Reis over on Redbird Rundown. Peete’s an exciting talent and that was reflected in our tone. Check it out! Apple and Spotify.

Tai Peete has an exciting profile that has drawn comparisons to Julio Rodriguez

At 20 years old and already in high A Peoria, Peete is off to a terrific start to the season. He’s running a .278/.355/.537 line, good for a 121 wRC+. This is not only good for his age and level, but when compared to his previous professional seasons, it really jumps off the page. In 500+ plate appearances last year for the Mariners High-A affiliate, Peete looked a lot more like Victor Scott II while running a sickly 79 wRC+. (A key difference is that Peete hit 19 homers. While Vic has absolutely obliterated two homers for the Cardinals this year, no one is going to confuse him for a power hitter.)

The power profile from a player capable of manning centerfield with his athleticism is tantalizing to say the least. Because of his physical stature, toolsy game, and vibrant personality, Peete has drawn comparisons to Julio Rodriguez by the Mariners prospect community. This is obviously unlikely to work out that well, but that player comp is fun to think about!

Peete employs a pull-heavy approach, which is the biggest factor in his power game. Players unlock their highest exit velocities by pulling the ball. When combined with flyballs to the pull side, extra base damage is often the result. This is, at least in part, what makes Rainiel Rodriguez such a tantalizing prospect. He’s got one of the most advanced air pull side games in the minors.

The one big question in Tai Peete’s game

All this talk of pull-side air-batted balls usually comes with a drawback, and it’s a familiar one for many power-hitting prospects – strikeouts. Peete is running a 31.9% K rate so far this year. This is at the very highest end for what is sustainable to be a productive hitter. He’s flirted with this threshold throughout his professional career. Think of K rate like a “governor” on an electric golf cart. Even downhill, many golf carts are restricted from reaching their top speeds by the course for obvious safety reasons.

A batter who strikes out 30% of the time or more has a serious “governor” on their performance. A player like Jordan Walker so far in 2026 proves that you can be otherworldly at the plate while running a 27.5% K rate, so all is not lost. (Let’s stop for a moment and consider the fact that I used Jordan Walker as a positive offensive example – and it just felt right!) However, Peete has real work to do if he’s going to make contributions in St. Louis.

With the revamped and expanded player development staff, Peete has landed in one of the best organizations to help with this pain point in his game. Just last year, Josh Baez conquered his whiff problems in AA and rode that improvement to a massive breakout season. At just 20 years old, it’s entirely possible that Peete could follow this performance.

While most of the plaudits for the Cardinals' system comes from their seemingly never-ending fountain of pitching prospects, players like Tai Peete show that there are position players worth tracking as well. Here’s hoping for the best for Peete’s career and that we see him patrolling centerfield in St. Louis in the not-too-distant future.