Exclusive interview with Albert Pujols cranks up pressure on Cardinals manager gig

After an incredible debut as a manager this winter in the Dominican Professional Baseball League and Caribbean Series, Albert Pujols has not been shy about his desire to manage in the big leagues, and a new exclusive interview with USA Today's Bob Nightengale has cranked up the pressure on the St. Louis Cardinals further.

In talking with Nightengale, Pujols discussed how serious he was about this endeavor. Like his playing career, Pujols has been intentional regarding the work he's put into becoming a great manager one day.

“For me, I’ve always been serious about everything that I do in this game," Pujols told USA TODAY Sports, “and now I’m serious about managing. This game has done so much for me, and now, I want to give back. I'm ready."

Albert Pujols is ready to manage, but will the St. Louis Cardinals be ready to hire him?

Pujols' first stint managing a baseball club this winter was a resounding success. After leading Leones del Escogido to a championship in the Dominican Winter League, he then followed that up by winning the Caribbean Series championship. Pujols was quickly named the Dominican Republic national team manager for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

At this rate though, Pujols won't be managing in the World Baseball Classic next spring; he'll be leading his first spring training for a major league club.

But will that team be the Cardinals? That is the million-dollar question.

Even as someone who has been a defender of current Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, I have a very difficult time seeing how Pujols wouldn't be the perfect candidate to lead the club going forward. All reports coming out of his managerial experience this winter indicate that players respect him and admire him, that they see him as a great leader and want to play for him. A former player with Pujols' resume is going to command the attention of the room, and he does that with the posture of someone who truly wants to better those around him.

The Cardinals got a first-hand look at Pujols in his prime in the 2000s, but the version they got of him during his return to the club in 2022 may actually be the best example of what a manager Pujols could look like. Veterans like Nolan Arenado and rookies like Juan Yepez were in awe of Pujols, and the future Hall of Famer was intentional about pouring into the players around him.

Nightengale didn't just talk to Pujols about his desire to manage; he also quoted multiple significant voices in the industry who gave him their stamp of approval. Tony La Russa said he's ready, Angels GM Perry Minasian likened him to Sparky Anderson and Whitey Herzog, and Mike Shildt said Pujols is "almost out of central casting for a manager."

Pujols is cranking up the pressure on the industry to manage next season. The St. Louis Cardinals need to take a long look in the mirror and have many conversations about the potential of him leading this club. Not only would it be an incredible PR move for Chaim Bloom in his first year in charge, but hiring Pujols has the potential to change the trajectory of the club for the better.