Even rival mangers are in awe of Cardinals' top prospect JJ Wetherholt

I know, I know, we keep writing about JJ Wetherholt, but get used to it. The St. Louis Cardinals' top prospect and top-five prospect in all of baseball continues to light minor league baseball on fire, and it is only a matter of time before we are watching him mash in the Cardinals' lineup.

Last night, Wetherholt went 3-4 with two doubles for Triple-A Memphis, including two of those hits coming off Chris Sale, who was pitching on a rehab assignment for the Atlanta Braves. Wetherholt has been fantastic all year long, and even better since getting his promotion to Memphis. Wetherholt's big night on Saturday brought his Triple-A numbers to a .316/.406/.650 slash line, good for a 1.056 OPS while slugging nine home runs, ten doubles, and one triple in just 117 at-bats.

Wetherholt was great at Double-A before getting the call-up to Triple-A a few weeks ago, and when Double-A managers were polled about players at that level recently, they all seemed to have extremely high praise for Wetherholt.

JJ Wetherholt received extremely high praise from rival managers in recent polls

In the poll of managers at the minor league level, Wetherholt was voted the winner for three of the "Best Tools" categories among Texas League prospects: Best Batting Prospect, Most Exciting Player, and Best Strike-Zone Judgement.

The latter is Wetherholt's "superpower" as a prospect and is what has helped unlock every area of his game. Wetherholt has always been a plus hitter at the plate, and now he's rocking really good power as well because of his ability to make excellent swing decisions. He doesn't beat himself, but instead puts his best swings on pitches he can do damage with and then does what he can with the rest.

This is why all of the major scouting outlets now have him as a top six prospect in all of baseball, and Cardinals fans are right to be extremely excited about his future with the club. Wetherholt is a special prospect, one the Cardinals have not had in a long time.

