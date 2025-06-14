Even Lars Nootbaar's staunchest supporters can't defend Cardinals outfielder anymore

Lars Nootbaar is an integral part of the St. Louis Cardinals. He brings nothing but good vibes to the team. Lately, however, Nootbaar has struggled mightily at the plate, and it's becoming challenging to muster the excitement when he comes to the plate.

In his last seven games, he has slashed .037/.097/.034. This is not what you want from your leadoff guy. During the June 11 game at home against the Toronto Blue Jays, Nootbaar was zero-for-five with four strikeouts. That is terrible. Last night, Nootbaar went zero-for-five with four strikeouts once again, including stranding the game-tying run on the final out of the game. The calls for Nootbaar's role on he team are only getting louder.

It's hard to defend Lars Nootbaar anymore with how poorly he has performed this season

Nootbaar possibly needs a break. He's hitting .226/.330/.362 for the season and is tied for third for most home runs on the team with eight dingers. Nootbaar is tied with Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado.

Nootbaar's last home run came May 27 against the Baltimore Orioles.

Lars Nootbaar, who came in 1 for his last 19 with eight strikeouts, got a pick-me-up pep talk from manager Oliver Marmol before the game. After drilling a line-drive single in his first AB, he just hit his eighth home run of the season. The two-run shot put the #STLCards up 3-0. pic.twitter.com/DIaMHKqQmV — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) May 27, 2025

He could obviously use a break to work on things with Hitting Coach Brant Brown. Unfortunately, Nootbaar and the Cardinals don't have that luxury right now.

Nootbaar must play daily as Brendan Donovan has been sidelined due to a toe ailment, and Jordan Walker is on the injured list. Alec Burleson and Victor Scott II have seen most games with Nootbaar. Scott is also slumping. Michael Siani was promoted back to the Cardinals this week after a dismal call-up by Ryan Vilade, who was designated for assignment. Vilade's presence at least allowed the struggling outfielder a break. It wasn't worth it, though.

For now, Nootbaar will be forced to figure things out at the plate on the fly. Brown has been working hard with the team to improve hitting and will hopefully help Nootbaar unlock his problematic stretch. The team desperately needs the return of the Nootbaar, who started this season with leadoff at-bats that were must-watch situations.

It's getting difficult to feel much excitement when Nootbaar comes to bat. He is an essential piece to the puzzle of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2025. His dynamic personality rallies the team. It would be great to see him click back into place. After such a decline, seeing what powers Nootbaar back to the leadoff batter this team needs will be interesting.

Fans once cheered the international superstar with chants of NOOT! Now, fans might wonder if that's a boo instead.