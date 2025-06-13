5 moves the Cardinals needed to pull off ahead of crucial stretch of games

The St. Louis Cardinals have a critical stretch of games over the next few weeks. The team needed a little reset ahead of this crucial point in the season, with several moves completed Thursday that should boost a team looking to get back on track.

Per Redbird Rants' Thomas Gauvain, the Cardinals promoted RHP Andre Granillo and outfielder Michael Siani while demoting RHP Chris Roycroft and designating outfielder Ryan Vilade for assignment.

The moves were desperately needed and should also help in some unexpected areas.

Ryan Vilde gets DFA

Many Cardinals fans worried Ryan Vilade could become this season's Taylor Motter. Vilade, however, was not given as much runway to take off. With a batting average of .077, it's hard to say that opportunity was earned.

Vilade was more of a placeholder after Jordan Walker landed on the injured list with a wrist injury. Walker is expected to go on a rehabilitation assignment, with his return to follow.

Vilade's assignment allowed the Cardinals to add Andre Granillo to the 40-man roster.

Chris Roycroft optioned

Roycroft always appears to be just the reliever the Cardinals need. It's why he's always one of the promotions the Cardinals make when they are scrapping for bullpen help. But, as usual, Roycroft gets in the game and never really steps up as the pitcher needed.

Roycroft is a dismal 1-3 over 14 games and 13 innings for the Cardinals, compiling an ERA of 6.92. The Cardinals must look into other options. They cannot depend on Roycroft in big moments when an effective reliever is needed, so Roycroft must stay in the minor league system.

Andre Granillo promoted

Roycroft's demotion allows Andre Granillo to make his Major League debut on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Graillo pitched 2.2 innings, giving up two hits. He faced 10 batters, throwing 42 pitches with 27 strikes thrown. He didn't strike out batters, but did induce outs.

According to MLB.com's John Denton, Granillo was 4-0 in Memphis with a 1.82 ERA and a save in 18 games. "More impressively, Granillo–who will be making his MLB debut when he gets into a game with the Cardinals–has struck out 46 batters in 29 2/3 innings while holding foes to a .159 average," Denton reported.

With a potent mix of pitches, Granillo can become a dominant setup man for the Cardinals. While his debut wasn't in the most ideal situation with the Cardinals down 6-0 to the Brewers, he was undoubtedly a bright spot with loads of potential.

Michael Siani promoted

Vilade's assignment allowed the Cardinals to bring back Siani. While he was the Cardinals' primary centerfielder for most of 2024, Siani spent a few weeks with St. Louis to start the season.

After Victor Scott II earned center field duties this season, Siani was sent to Memphis for playing time. In 33 games for Memphis, Siani hit .263 with five homers, eight doubles, and a triple, stealing eight bases.

Scott has been in a slump and could use a day off to recover. He was hit by a pitch on Thursday, which could make a break necessary.

With Walker on the injured list and Vilade designated for assignment, the Cardinals get a steady fourth outfielder to pair with Lars Nootbaar and Alec Burleson. Brendan Donovan has been an option in left field, but is healing from a toe injury.

Siani's return is needed at this time for sure.

Keep giving Nolan Gorman runway

With Donovan not playing much right now due to his toe injury, Gorman is getting more opportunities to make an impact with the team now. Gorman must take full advantage of this opportunity and become a necessary member of the Cardinals' everyday lineup. Whether it's as the team's designated hitter, second baseman, or third baseman, he needs to step up.

In 130 plate appearances in 2025, Gorman is hitting .216/.308/.369 with an OPS of .677. He has three home runs so far. It would be great to see him hit a groove and improve those numbers.

If Gorman doesn't fully take advantage of this important moment for him, the Cardinals will be forced to have Donovan at second base or promote Thomas Sagesse to play infield while Donovan plays left field.

The Cardinals have some good options. They just want to make sure they aren't missing something from their top draft pick from 2018. They want to give him every opportunity, and that's great.

The next few weeks should be intriguing for the Cardinals. Expect the team to still focus on the future while making a push in 2025. It's great to be in this position after the low expectations to start the season. Fans want to see success from the team to the individual players.