Cubs signing former Cardinals pitcher after St. Louis beatdown is almost too perfect

The St. Louis Cardinals laid the hammer on the Chicago Cubs during the first game of their series on Friday by a score of 17-1, and in an effort by the Cubs to help their bullpen recover from that disastrous game, Chicago has signed former Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford, Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors reported earlier today.

#Cubs are signing righty Jake Woodford to a big league deal today. — Steve Adams (@Adams_Steve) July 4, 2026

To make room on their roster for Woodford, the Cubs designated Bryse Wilson for assignment, who had been tasked with giving Chicago bulk innings the last few weeks since they claimed him off waivers. Wilson threw 72 pitches out of the Cubs' bullpen on Friday to help them get through that game, getting tagged for seven runs in the 3.1 innings he was able to complete.

The Cubs are the first team in MLB history to win by 20+ and then lose by 10+ in consecutive games



One team has done the opposite, losing by 10+ then winning by 20+:



The Yankees lost by 13 on 06/18/2000 and then won by 21 on 06/19/2000



h/t @EliasSports — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 3, 2026

Woodford, 29, was drafted by the Cardinals back in 2015 with the 39th overall pick, and while he did make his MLB debut with them in 2020, it was a very underwhelming tenure with St. Louis, posting a 4.29 ERA over 80 appearances from 2020-2023. While he did post a 2.23 ERA in 27 appearances in 2022, he really struggled in 2023, posting a 6.94 ERA in 16 games, leading the Cardinals to non-tender him that offseason.

Woodford has had pitched for four different organizations since leaving St. Louis, never posting an ERA south of 6.44 at any of his stops, including a 6.94 ERA in 16 appearances for the Milwaukee Brewers this season.

The Cardinals will look to capitalize again on a depleted Cubs pitching staff

Needless to say, the Cubs adding Woodford to their bullpen should show you where their bullpen is at right now.

Woodford will be able to provide the Cubs with innings if they need to turn to him today, and will likely end up being DFA'd by them at some point as well. Chicago may be nervous about how Shota Imanaga may fare today for them, as he gave up five runs in 5.1 innings of work against St. Louis back on May 29th. Imanaga has a 4.30 ERA on the year, as he's back to giving up home runs at a high rate.

The Cardinals made their own shuffle to their bullpen prior to the series, activating Ryne Stanek from the paternity list and optioning Gordon Graceffo to Memphis. With Dustin May's injury status still up in the air, there is a chance the Cardinals have to shuffle another arm in the next few days if indeed May needs to hit the injured list.