Cubs end former Cardinals first-rounder's Chicago career in swift fashion

We're now 11 years removed from the 2015 MLB Draft, which isn't so important as the fact that the St. Louis Cardinals' first-round pick from that year continues to get tossed around the NL Central.

Jake Woodford began the 2026 season with the Milwaukee Brewers, though they cut ties with him after just 23.1 innings of work (he posted a 6.94 ERA in that time). At that point, the pitching-needy Chicago Cubs picked him up, and the right-hander made it all of one appearance before getting designated for assignment again.

We now have confirmation that Woodford made it through waivers unclaimed, and he's elected free agency in search of another MLB deal. Given how rough his 2026 season has been, he instead may have to settle for a minor-league contract in hopes of rebuilding his value.

Jake Woodford's career on life support as former Cardinal fails to stick around on depleted Cubs pitching staff

Some Cardinals fans will remember as Woodford as a spring training merchant, as he frequently dominated the exhibition slate only to contribute meager production once the regular season rolled around. He made it just four years in St. Louis, compiling a 4.29 ERA and 4.94 FIP over 184.2 innings before ultimately being released.

Ever since, he's gone on a bit of a tour of the Central divisions, pitching in short stints for the White Sox, Pirates, Brewers, and Cubs (with a brief tenure in Arizona in the middle of that mix as well). Perhaps that means a contract with the Reds is in his future?

If not, it's hard to see Woodford getting a bunch of other opportunities at the highest level. Teams have tried to bet on his strong control and very deep arsenal for years, but no one has been able to figure out his best path forward yet. And while struggling while under the watch of the pitching lab in Milwaukee is unfortunate, it's his failed tenure with the Cubs that may be his ultimate death knell.

The Cubs have the most injured pitching staff in baseball right now, with 12 arms currently on the injured list (including seven relievers). Yes, that means more turnover, but it also suggests that guys who perform well and stay healthy will stick around. Unfortunately, Woodford gave up three runs in his lone appearance and got the boot.

His playing days aren't over yet, as a guy with first-round pedigree shouldn't struggle too much to find employment via a minor-league contract. But his short tenures in Milwaukee and Chicago have put a real damper on his hopes of proving the Cardinals wrong.