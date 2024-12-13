Cubs capitalize on Cardinals complacency by trading for superstar Kyle Tucker

During the same week that the St. Louis Cardinals confirmed that they would be moving Nolan Arenado and the same day the Milwaukee Brewers traded away star closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees, the Chicago Cubs pushed their chips in by acquiring superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros.

The Cubs had to give up a haul to get this done, sending 3B Isaac Parades, top 100 prospect and their 2024 first-round pick Cam Smith, and RHP Hayden Wesneski to get the Astros to say yes to parting with Tucker. Tucker's camp confirmed this week that he would not be signing an extension with any team that trades for him, instead wishing to test free agency this coming offseason.

Following the Juan Soto mega deal, rumors began to pick up that the Astros could seriously consider shopping Tucker as their likelihood of resigning him had diminished. While the Yankees were reportedly interested in Tucker as well, it sounds like they will be pivoting to trading for Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger instead.

The Cardinals have internal hope this year that they can surprise people on the field and be a competitive ballclub in 2025, but that dream is going to be even more difficult to pull off now. The Cubs finished with the same record as the Cardinals last year but have now added one of the best players in baseball and are continuing to look for ways to upgrade their roster. The Brewers did lose Williams, but their track record tells us they'll find a way to be good next year. The Reds and Pirates both have rosters full of young talent.

While expectations in St. Louis are high historically, the regression the organization has had over the last number of years under John Mozeliak's leadership has led the club to need to reset things. While publically the club would love to have fans believe they can compete next year, the Cardinals need to be realistic with themselves and prioritize the future above all things. Yes, if the young players do show up in 2025, then they could be sneaky good. But man, it is going to be hard to convince Cardinals fans that they are going to be better than the Tucker-led Cubs or the Brewers.