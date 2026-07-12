Take this as your friendly reminder that AI summaries can be dead wrong sometimes - as the common misconception that St. Louis Cardinals first-round pick Trevor Condon is the brother of Colorado Rockies top prospect Charlie Condon is false. And Charlie took a moment to clear the confusion before this year's Futures Game.

FanSided's Adam Weinrib chatted with Charlie Condon for a few moments on the field at the Futures Game, and took time to ask Charlie how often he gets questions about Trevor being his brother, and Charlie has clearly heard the confusion before:

"A lot, a lot," Condon said when asked by Weinrib about how often he gets asked about Trevor being his brother. "I mean, especially being from such a similar area in Georgia, it's kind of very surprising that we're not at all [related]. But excited for him and excited to see his young career take off."

Charlie Condon addressed the common misconception that he is brothers with #STLCards 1st-round pick Trevor Condon with @AdamWeinrib at the Futures Game - seems to like his game though! pic.twitter.com/IfEsOFxG1A — Josh Jacobs (@joshjaco98) July 12, 2026

Many fans and experts have been misled by AI summaries on the internet that state the two are brothers when, in fact, they are not. Both Condons are from Georgia (Trevor from Woodstock and Charlie from Atlanta), so they grew up within an hour of each other, and both ended up being first-round picks. Charlie Condon was selected third overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, the same class as Cardinals' star rookie JJ Wetherholt, while Trevor Condon was just selected by the Cardinals with the 13th overall pick during Day 1 of the MLB Draft.

Cardinals' Trevor Condon is not Charlie Condon's brother, but both have immense upside

While they are not related, both Trevor and Charlie have very bright futures ahead of them.

Charlie, according to Baseball America, is the 75th-ranked prospect in all of baseball and is known for his power tool as a first base/corner outfielder. He did go to college, unlike Trevor, attending the University of Georgia before being drafted by the Rockies. Charlie seems close to making his MLB debut.

Trevor was the 16th-ranked prospect in the class according to Baseball America and has already been compared to Pete Crow-Armstrong because of their similar tools, play style, and mentalities on and off the field. For as much as Cardinals fans despise their rival, I know everyone would sign up for Condon to bring a similar impact to the Cardinals centerfield spot long-term.

The Cardinals draft has been receiving so much praise from the industry so far, as the Cardinals front office has been targeting upside across the board in prep hitters, college hitters, and college arms. The Cardinals farm system is really loading up right now and is now one of the best in the entire sport.