Cardinals' top draft pick earns constant comparisons to reviled enemy outfielder

The St. Louis Cardinals have chased fiery personalities in the first round of the last two drafts. In 2025, they grabbed pitcher Liam Doyle, and they've just returned to that well in 2026, when they chose outfielder Trevor Condon, whom several outlets describe as a player who gives 110% and creates a clubhouse culture. However, Cardinals fans are sure to cringe a bit when they see the player to whom Condon is regularly compared.

It's hard to find a report on Condon that doesn't liken him to Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who is a polarizing figure in the sport, with Cubs fans adoring his all-out style of play, elite defense and blistering speed, while many Cardinals fans despise his brashness. Crow-Armstrong recently made headlines for firing back at a heckling fan, and plenty have criticized him for his baserunning blunders and questionable fashion choices.

Having a player reminiscent of ones whom fans frequently clown on might not sit well at first, but the Cardinals have also had a plethora of players who have ruffled opposing fans' feathers, including likely future Hall of Fame catcher Yadier Molina. Molina's flair and intensity, not to mention his dust-up with Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips, left sour tastes in opposing fans' mouths and a desire to see him fail — something Molina didn't do often enough to satisfy his detractors.

Condon and Crow-Armstrong could revitalize the Cardinals-Cubs rivalry

The Cardinals long held a reputation as a stuffy, buttoned-up organization that didn't relax and have fun, but that's begun to change. Much of that is due to St. Louis owning the second-youngest major league roster, and if Doyle and Condon reach the highest level within the next few years, the Cardinals clubhouse should be electric.

Not only are those two likely to benefit the dugout, but when the Cardinals and Cubs clash, Doyle and Condon should provide ample content for Chicago fans to despise just as Cardinals fans can loathe Crow-Armstrong. Baseball is at its healthiest when rivalries flourish, but showdowns between the Cardinals and Cubs have felt more performative lately, lacking much true vitriol.

Having both teams contend for the division and possess larger-than-life outfielders who represent their respective clubs outspokenly could reignite the disdain that has lain somewhat dormant for years. Cardinals fans and Cubs fans don't agree on much, but both would love to see some renewed intensity in their matchups. Condon and Crow-Armstrong look to be the ticket for just that.