Changes the Cardinals shouldn't make this offseason

We all know the Cardinals are changing. They are changing the coaching staff and front office, and even how we watch the Cardinals on TV will change. This will be the first season since 2019 that we won’t see Paul Goldschmidt at first base.

Some changes are welcome. Fresh blood is always exciting. It will be fun to see if a new hitting coach will make a difference. It will be fun to see if Victor Scott can hit enough to stick. His speed will make this a more exciting team if the manager wakes up and realizes that this league changed the rules and made it easier to steal a base. This year might not be a waste if the team puts in the effort and becomes more exciting to watch.

There are some moves however, I don’t want to see.

They have already chopped the payroll, so now it needs to be all about value. Stories are being written about the Cardinals trading Willson Contreras. Over the last two years among all catchers, he is first in OBP, second in slug, and first in OPS. He ranks first in wRC+, and second in hard-hit percentage. At $18 million dollars a year, there are 67 players in baseball making more than that. Knowing he can catch, will play first base, and DH for that amount of money, it makes no sense to think about trading him. The Cardinals need to think about value, not cost.

While on the subject of Contreras, and his move to first base, there is something else I don’t want to see. At first base, we have a couple of options. Alec Burleson and Brendan Donovan have both played there. If Contreras continues to get a day or two a week behind the plate to back up Ivan Herrara, then would the Cardinals need to carry three catchers? It might make more sense to take up that spot with Luken Baker. A legit first baseman who has the power to be a threat off the bench. That is something the Cardinals never had last year. Or, another bullpen arm since we have no idea what the starting rotation will look like.

One of Michael Siani or Victor Scott II needs to stay in the minors to start the season. Both are great defenders and both can steal bases, but neither are great bats to come off the bench.

I don’t want the Cardinals to hang on to players like Nootbaar and Donovan just because we like them. I know in this town that is blasphemy. This team tried to make it work with Dylan Carlson for way too long and if the Cardinals can make the team better by packaging either of them as part of a trade, then by all means you consider that. Nootbaar has averaged 355 at-bats over the last three years. Donovan is a super utility player and one that I love to watch play. While I think Contreras has more value with the Cardinals than what we could get in return, I think Donovan is just the opposite. Donovan’s trade value is at its peak right now, and the Cardinals should trade him this offseason. He is not someone who would be a mid-season trade deadline kind of guy, though.

The biggest thing I don’t want to see is management making excuses. While there will be growing pains, they can’t use the age of the players to be blamed for poor play. We should expect to see errors made by young fielders, especially if they are not in their normal positions. The first baseman is a catcher, the second baseman is a third baseman, the shortstop was a pitcher, the right fielder is a third baseman. The Cardinals have starters in the bullpen and relievers starting.

I get all that. What will be unacceptable will be not trying. Running out ground balls, throwing to the right spot, and not paying attention to the third base coach who is trying to wave you home.

The Cardinals have had terrible stretches before but have never publicly announced that making the team better will take priority over wins. I love seeing changes. I just don’t think these would be the right changes.