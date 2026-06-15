Chaim Bloom taking what's his from Red Sox could become legendary Cardinals story

Blaze Jordan finally earned the call up to the big leagues last week, and it's safe to say that he's rewarding the St. Louis Cardinals for giving him the opportunity. He started all three games against the Twins over the weekend, hitting .417/.417/.833 while launching his first career home run.

With Jordan ostensibly taking the place of disappointing third baseman Nolan Gorman, his debut is just the continuation of the youth movement that's taken the league by storm in 2026. The entire Redbirds starting lineup is now 28 years old or younger, while each of JJ Wetherholt, Masyn Winn, Jordan Walker, and Jordan is under 25.

The future is unbelievably bright for a team in the first year of a supposed rebuild, which is thanks to the incredible work of the front office during a period of leadership transition.

From 500-foot homers at 13 years old to his first Major League homer 😮



Blaze Jordan has arrived 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J11IavvuMB — MLB (@MLB) June 13, 2026

Cardinals can't lose the Blaze Jordan trade, but it sure looks like they'll win it

The Cardinals acquired Jordan last year at the trade deadline in exchange for rental reliever Steven Matz, a move that looked smart at the time and more brilliant with each passing month. The Boston Red Sox, facing an impending 40-man roster crunch, willingly let the corner-infield prospect go despite his light-tower power, and the Redbirds took advantage.

Though longtime Redbirds exec John Mozeliak was still running the show at last year's trade deadline, we know that Bloom was heavily involved in the proceedings, given that he was tabbed to take over the organization mere months after the fact. His subsequent trades with the Red Sox upon taking over — those involving Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray — only further confirm his influence.

That all makes sense; Jordan was Bloom's third-round pick during his first draft while leading the front office in Boston, after all. There's no doubting he wanted to reunite with a prospect whose professional development he oversaw the majority of.

Considering what happened to Matz following the trade — he accrued a 4.84 FIP over 21 appearances in Boston before leaving in free agency for the Tampa Bay — it's basically impossible for the Cardinals to lose this trade. Even if Jordan doesn't pan out, they were right to trade a veteran reliever playing out the final few months of his contract.

But if Jordan does become the slugger we're hoping for, then this deal could go down as one of the best in franchise history. There's a long way to go to get to that point, of course, but Jordan's scorching hot MLB debut gives us all a little more to dream about in what's already becoming a dream-like season.