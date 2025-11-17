Chaim Bloom's early investing shows how checked out John Mozeliak became

Chaim Bloom is off to a busy start in his early tenure as the St. Louis Cardinals' newest President of Baseball Operations. Bloom is a driving force in modern analytics within the game and has already made decisions as the advisor to John Mozeliak to bring the organization up to industry standards. The biggest question is the personnel he would decide upon once he took over the leadership role. Bloom addressed the media and stated he plans to retain most of the current staff in place going forward. But where Bloom is focusing his efforts is expanding the staff.

John Mozeliak fell asleep at the wheel running the Cardinals, and now Chaim Bloom is cleaning up his mess

Not only were the Cardinals behind on their analytical approach, but they were also severely understaffed compared to league standards. Bloom announced he will be adding new positions within the scouting department, including an external hire to be the head of the professional scouting department. While many organizations are relying on database processes to determine prospecting, Bloom believes in having a balance of the modern game approach and blending it with the human eye element. While many fans are awaiting the offseason trades and free agency signings Bloom will coordinate, Bill DeWitt Jr. is providing every available resource to Bloom to restore the Cardinals' player development system.

The question now becomes: Where was this when John Mozeliak was President of Baseball Operations? Mozeliak experienced the peak of the DeWitt era, where the organization was leading the industry with its scouting, development, and analytics. But over the past decade, the quality has tremendously diminished with no improvements to be made. Mozeliak did his best to patch the broken process, but patching can only take you so far. Now the process is completely broken with Mozeliak no longer at the helm of the team.

Was Mozeliak provided the same resources as Bloom to correct this issue over the past decade? If so, why was nothing done to get the organization back on track? If the DeWitts did not provide Mozeliak the same opportunity as Bloom, the question is why? After winning the 2011 World Series, reaching the NLCS in 4 straight seasons, and reaching the 2019 NLCS, Mozeliak showcased he is more than capable than being capable of running this historic team. But with such a detrimental decline in power, finesse, and innovation, it is not clear why the organization was led to this point. Either ownership lost faith in their top guy, or their top guy lost faith in his role.