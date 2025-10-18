Chaim Bloom is already impressing Cardinals fans in this critical area

Actions speak louder than words, but man, messaging matters, and St. Louis Cardinals fans will be the first to tell you that.

During John Mozeliak's tenure running the organization, but especially over the last five or so years, messaging has been one of the organization's worst qualities, consistently irking both this fanbase and the media that is doing their best to cover it. Whether it is comments from ownership that talk down to fans, annoyance from the front office at the questions being asked, inconsistent narratives, or, at times, a lack of availability, the Cardinals have not done themselves many favors with their comments in the media.

Don't get me wrong, this isn't a shot at their communications department, whom I've had great experiences with personally and who I believe do a great job, but the people in charge of actually delivering those messages, whether it be Mozeliak or one of the DeWitts, have done so poorly time after time.

But when Chaim Bloom speaks, things feel vastly different, and there is one specific comment he made this week that encompasses what we've seen from him thus far.

Chaim Bloom is already winning Cardinals fans over with his messaging.

Bloom was on "BK and Ferrario" over on 101 ESPN Thursday afternoon, and after being asked by Brandon Kiley about Yadier Molina's desire to coach in 2026, Kiley followed up with another question regarding Bloom's stance on Cardinals legends being around the team. Kiley did preface the question by saying it wasn't his way of digging for more information on Molina, and Bloom's response was so refreshing compared to what we've heard in recent years.

"Yeah well, first of all, you don't have to qualify any questions, you can ask me whatever you want," said Bloom with an engaging tone and smile on his face. Then Bloom dove deeper into that follow-up question from Kiley, giving a deeper understanding of what he sees as the role of Cardinals legends and being around the organization while he's in charge of baseball operations.

It was a simple gesture, but one that Cardinals fans and media aren't always used to in situations like that. I'm not trying to say that every time Mozeliak or the DeWitt family spoke, they would give off a negative vibe, but far too often, they seemed defensive, dismissive, or frustrated in their responses to questions, especially ones that seemed not to take their first response at face value. Bloom made it a point to let the show he was on know that they are free to ask him anything and that he's happy to engage in any conversation that he is able to have.

This is far from the first time that Bloom's messaging has been better than the previous regime or current ownership group. While his introductory press conference a few weeks ago didn't give into a ton of detail, he presented his vision for the club with clarity and excitement, and spent the rest of that day and the following weeks going on podcasts and radio shows and speaking with journalists to provide further information on all kinds of topics.

I also find it especially notable that not only has Bloom been this way in his messaging, but we've also seen that same transparency and engagement from new assistant general manager Rob Cerfolio. Unlike prior years with other members of the front office, the Cardinals allowed Cerfolio to do a variety of podcasts and radio spots this past season, which allowed fans to get to know him and hear the vision for what they are trying to accomplish in the area of player development. You can catch my interview with Cerfolio from earlier this season on the Dealin' the Cards channel.

Bloom's time with the Cardinals will not be judged on what he says; it will come down to the success the club has on the field. Full stop. But with that being said, Bloom is making it a lot easier for this fanbase to buy into what he is doing when he handles his messaging the way he has so far. It doesn't mean fans will always agree with him, but fans have clamored for clarity and, frankly, a bit more kindness in messaging from the club for years, and Bloom seems to be bringing that.