Chaim Bloom believes Nolan Gorman has everything he needs to succeed for the Cardinals

Without using the term, the St. Louis Cardinals provided third baseman Nolan Gorman with the clearest runway since joining the organization. The hope was that the unimpeded opportunities would unleash the 30-homer power, even if it still came with the swing and miss. After things got worse, Gorman was demoted in favor of Blaze Jordan, but he did not report immediately to Memphis.

Rather than trot Gorman out everyday against Triple-A pitching and see him either continue to flounder or catch fire, the Cardinals found it to be more helpful to separate the lefty from the playing field for a little bit. Without putting a timetable on his return to game action, Gorman headed back out to Jupiter to get some work in at the updated facility so he can make adjustments in a low-stress environment.

Nolan Gorman will have the advantage of the Cardinals' state-of-the-art equipment in their Jupiter hitting lab

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium underwent massive renovations in order to get the Cardinals' and Marlins' shared spring training facility back up to league standard, and the early reviews were positive. Among the upgrades was an expansion of the hitting tunnels for players to get their work in, which also came with new technology and staff to help the player development catch up to other organizations around the league. These updates have Chaim Bloom believing that Nolan Gorman will have everything he needs in order to be successful while still wearing a Cardinal uniform.

Excellent stuff, and very encouraging re: how this organization works now. We are in such a promising new era. #STLCards https://t.co/EWUDVxIzXH pic.twitter.com/PE0sv1E8Wb — JBIF Stupid Town ™ (@johnrabe) June 20, 2026

As reported by Derrick Goold in a worthwhile subscription-needed article, Gorman will be on a plan that other prospects have used with solid results while with the Cardinals. The demotion came at a time when the slugger was striking out over 32% of the time, and while it was tough to watch him at the plate at times, that K-rate is actually lower than in years past. However, rather than try the same thing, the Cardinals are working to get his swing to be "less steep" so that he can make more consistent contact.

While power is the lefty's main calling card, we hardly saw that at all over the last month as his June strikeout rate was an astonishing 47.8%, leading to an equally shocking .050 batting average, which was just one hit (a homer) in 20 at-bats. With the Cardinals playing solid baseball and sitting in postseason contention, Bloom and manager Oli Marmol felt it was time to make a change for Gorman's sake, but also give Blaze Jordan a deserved opportunity at the major league level. According to Bloom, Gorman will have everything he needs to get him back to Busch Stadium because of the investments made into the exhibition facility.

With the announcement that Nolan Gorman has returned to Jupiter to head into the lab, lets look at some of the most recent lab results



Since their return from the lab.



Joshua Baez- .287/.376/.545 for a 146 WRC+

Jordan Walker- .295/.347/.538 for a 145 WRC+

Tre Richardson-… — Redbird Farmhands (@RedbirdFarmhand) June 20, 2026

As noted in the article, this process has worked out before, and Redbird Farmhands did some research to determine examples of this new way of doing things for St. Louis. Beyond the career resurgence we are seeing from Jordan Walker, the progress that Joshua Baez made from 2024 to now, and the power surge seen from Tre Richardson should be solid proof of concept. According to Goold, Gorman has fully bought into the plan and here is hoping we see him back with a refined power stroke soon.