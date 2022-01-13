Cardinals World Series hero announced as surprise addition to coaching staff

The most beloved player in modern St. Louis Cardinals history is set to make his return. Only it won't be in the Gateway City, but rather on the breezy Atlantic shores of Florida, where 2011 World Series hero David Freese will serve as a guest coach in Spring Training for 2025.

David Freese will join #stlcards as a guest coach for spring training. — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) December 9, 2024

Freese's role with the Cardinals during Spring Training is unclear, but his acceptance of the position suggests that he might be willing to serve in a larger capacity with the Cardinals in the future. Freese was originally reluctant to embrace his status as a local icon and was averse to the spotlight that he was thrust into after his postseason exploits.

Stories later emerged about his struggles with alcohol and depression while playing for his hometown Cardinals, and he rejected his election to the Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2023. Now, with Freese's demons silenced and the former third baseman comfortable being back in St. Louis, Freese looks ready to help a young Cardinals lineup in the pivotal developmental period that is Spring Training.

The Cardinals aren't expected to compete for a title in 2025, so a cynical fan may conclude that the Cardinals are attempting to drum up excitement for Spring Training and will keep Freese's actual role minimal. One only needs to look back one year, when the Cardinals announced that Yadier Molina would be helping players during Spring Training, only for him never to arrive. Because of this, a bit of skepticism is warranted, but fans will hope that this is not a repeat of the Molina string-along and that Freese will eventually hold a permanent position with the Cardinals.

Even if the Cardinals don't intend to bring Freese north to St. Louis or retain him for a future coaching position, there should be renewed interest around the team during Spring Training as reporters and fans flock to the man who played a pivotal role in the team's 11th championship. Freese no longer appears fazed by the publicity he receives in St. Louis, and should the Cardinals desire, he could become an excellent ambassador for the team in the coming years.