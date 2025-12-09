Cardinals World Baseball Classic News: Brendan Donovan, Ivan Herrera, Matt Koperniak

The World Baseball Classic presents players with an opportunity to represent their country on one of baseball's biggest stages. The 2023 WBC was a fantastic showing, culminating in the two best players on the planet in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout facing off against each other. The 2026 World Baseball Classic is shaping up to be another showcase.

Team USA already has superstars committed to it in the likes of Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, and Paul Skenes. Other nations like the Dominican Republic, Japan, and Puerto Rico will have stacked rosters.

In 2023, the St. Louis Cardinals had plenty of representatives at the WBC. Most notable of the bunch were Adam Wainwright, Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, and Miles Mikolas. Other players such as Tommy Edman (Korea), Lars Nootbaar (Japan), Ivan Herrera (Panama), Tyler O'Neill (Canada), and Giovanny Gallegos (Mexico) represented their respective countries. In total, 13 of the players on the 40-man roster played in the WBC.

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is still a few weeks away, but it's already looking like there will be plenty of Cardinals representing their various countries.

Brendan Donovan, Ivan Herrera, and Matt Koperniak could all represent their countries in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

First baseman Willson Contreras has already expressed interest in playing for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. He won't be the only Cardinal representing his native land come February, though.

Utility infielder (and heavily-sought-after trade candidate) Brendan Donovan is reportedly receiving plenty of interest from Team USA coach Mark DeRosa. According to John Denton of MLB.com, DeRosa is pushing hard for Donovan to join Team USA in 2026. DeRosa would want Donovan, a son of a military father, for his versatility, leadership, and skill on the field. With Brice Turang having already committed at second base, Donnie could be moved to a bench role, but he will still see plenty of playing time throughout the diamond if he were to commit to Team USA.

Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat also reported that Team Panama GM Damaso Espino, who is also a Cardinals scout, wants Ivan Herrera to play for Team Panama in 2026. Assuming his health checks out, Herrera would make for an excellent designated hitter or first baseman for Team Panama, and he could catch for them if his recovery is finished in time.

Jones also indicated that the United Kingdom GM Gary Anderson is interested in outfielder Matt Koperniak to play. There's "mutual interest" on both fronts, but there are some eligibility issues to work through first.

Finally, St. Louis Cardinals bullpen coach Julio Rangel will be the Panamanian pitching coach, according to Jones.

Other current Cardinals who could make appearances in the 2026 World Baseball Classic include Andre Pallante (Italy), Noah Mendlinger (Israel), Luis Gastelum (Mexico), Chen-Wei Lin (Taiwan), Riley O'Brien (South Korea), and top prospect JJ Wetherholt (South Korea). Several other major leaguers, including JoJo Romero and Lars Nootbaar, could play for their countries once again. The St. Louis Cardinals will be spread throughout the World Baseball Classic come February.